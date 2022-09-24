Prep glance: No. 1 Southwest tops No. 2 Papio South for Allison Weston title

Last weekend’s disappointment motivated Lincoln Southwest on Saturday at another tough volleyball tournament.

The top-ranked Silver Hawks swept second-ranked Papillion-La Vista South 27-25, 25-22 in the final match of the Allison Weston Invitational at Papillion-La Vista. Southwest moved to 15-2 while the Titans fell to 22-4.

The Silver Hawks atoned for a loss to Omaha Marian in the final of last week’s 16-team LPS Classic. The Crusaders rallied after dropping the first set to win in three.

“That loss versus Marian was a learning moment,” Southwest coach Jessica Baker said. “We knew we had to do something a little different.”

The first-year coach said her team watched video of that championship match that slipped away.

“It hurt to watch it again,” she said. “But we could see there were things we needed to do a little differently if we got in that situation again.”

One week later, the Silver Hawks were back in the final. After losing a match earlier Saturday against Omaha Westside, Southwest needed to sweep the Titans to claim the title.

The first set was tied 20 times, the last at 25-25. The Silver Hawks won the next two points on a kill by Brinly Christensen and a Papio South hitting error.

Southwest held the upper hand throughout much of the second set, opening an 11-7 lead. The Titans got it tied at 20-all before a 3-0 run, capped by an ace from sophomore Olivia Kremer, put the Silver Hawks back on top.

Following a kill from Papio South’s Morgan Bode, a kill by Emerson Lionberger put Southwest on the verge of victory. Another hitting error by the Titans gave the Silver Hawks the victory.

Southwest had to wait a few minutes to receive its championship plaque while Papio officials sorted out the order of finish. The three teams in the championship pool — the Silver Hawks, the Titans and Westside — each went 1-1 Saturday.

Baker’s squad was declared the winner because its loss against Westside went three sets. The Warriors were swept by the Titans, who were swept by Southwest.

“Losing to Marian last weekend was our main motivation,” junior setter Malayah Long said. “Watching the film of that match was pretty tough, but it had to be done.”

Long had 23 assists and three blocks, including two in the final set. Christensen had 10 kills for the Silver Hawks while Alexa Gobel added seven.

“We showed a lot of trust in each other in that final,” Long said. “We felt like we had something to prove in this tournament.”

Southwest returns to action Tuesday in a home match against Lincoln North Star. Papio South is idle until Oct. 4 when it returns to Papillion-La Vista to face the Monarchs.

— Mike Patterson, Omaha World-Herald

FOOTBALL

Kuester breaks 8-man record: Aiden Kuester of Neligh-Oakdale rushed 22 times for 237 yards, seven touchdowns and seven two-point conversions Friday night against Plainview. He was also 10 of 15 passing for 234 yards with three touchdowns.

His career totals are now 3,113 rushing yards and 6,336 passing yards. At 9,449 total career yards, Kuester has broken the 8-man record (9,390) previously held by Nate Most of Giltner (2006-2009).