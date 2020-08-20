Prep glance: Neumayer's bat leads Southeast to victory in season-opening city clash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Katelyn Neumayer tripled, homered and finished with five RBIs in leading Class A No. 10 Lincoln Southeast to a 15-0 softball win against Lincoln High on Thursday at Doris Bair Complex.

Karis Gifford, the Knights' leadoff hitter, added two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs, and four pitchers combined to hold the Links to one hit.

GIRLS GOLF

Papillion-La Vista Invitational: Lincoln Pius X sophomore Nicole Kolbas helped the Bolts secure a second-place finish at Miracle Hill in Omaha.

Kolbas shot a 2-under-par 70 to take the individual title and lead Pius X, which shot 336 as a team. The Bolts finished just behind Millard North (318). Kolbas had four birdies and only two bogeys.

Millard North's Katie Ruge finished four strokes behind Kolbas with a 74.

