Prep glance: Millard West pitching duo limits Southwest offense in 3-2 victory

Caitlyn Semple and Belle Akins combined to limit Class A top-ranked Lincoln Southwest to three hits in leading No. 10 Millard West to a 3-2 win Monday at Doris Bair Complex.

Semple allowed three hits over 2 2/3 innings, and Akins didn't allow a hit over the final 4 1/3 frames.

Ava Rongisch, a South Dakota recruit, homered, doubled and drove in all three of the Wildcats' runs.

Taylor Coleman homered for the Silver Hawks.

GIRLS GOLF

Elkhorn South Invitational: Julia Karmazin fired a 64 at Pacific Springs Golf Course in Omaha to earn top honors at a tournament featuring many of the state's top girls golfers.

Two-time state champion Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha Westside shot a 65 to take second, Karmazin's sister Emily carded a 66 for third and Millard North's Katie Ruge (70) was fourth.

Lincoln High's Conleigh Hemmer shot a 90.

