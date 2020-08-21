 Skip to main content
Prep glance: Lincoln East bounces back to upend No. 6 Bellevue East in softball
Lincoln East capped the first day in the Bellevue East softball tournament with an 8-6 win against No. 6 Bellevue East on Friday.

Lincoln North Star went 0-2 during the first day. 

East broke a 6-6 tie against Bellevue East in the fourth inning, scoring on an error, and added an insurance run on Morgan Adams' hit in the fifth. The Spartans (3-1) lost to No. 5 Gretna 9-3 earlier in the day.

Millard North rallied with three runs in the top of the fifth inning to upend the No. 7 Navigators 3-2.

Aided by a five-run fifth inning, Blair held on for an 11-9 win against the Navigators. Kylie Shottenkirk had two hits and three RBIs and Kennedi Leitschuck added three hits to lead North Star.

The Bellevue East tournament continues Saturday.

