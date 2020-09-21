Prep glance: Freshman's RBI double, Krieser's six late strikeouts lift North Star past No. 8 Millard South

Piper Ruhl hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning to help the Lincoln North Star softball team upend No. 8 Millard South 2-1 on Monday at Doris Bair Complex.
Emerson Thompson's home run in the fourth inning gave the Gators a 1-0 lead before the Patriots answered in the top of the fifth.
Ruhl's two-out RBI single on the first pitch drove in Maya Anthens with the go-ahead score.
Ruhl, a freshman, was inserted into the varsity lineup last weekend after injuries to other Navigators.
"She just came in and acted like it was no big deal (last week)," North Star coach Mike Roth said. "You're talking about a freshman, she has literally shown zero nerves of being a freshman."
Aubriana Krieser relieved Kylie Shottenkirk in the circle for the final two innings, striking out all six batters. Shottenkirk limited Millard South to three hits over five innings.
"She (Krieser) went right after them and I applaud her for her courage," Roth said. "That's a big moment for her."
Roth added about Shottenkirk, "When you talk about having the right kid on the mound, Kylie is a game winner, whether she's at first base or on the mound."
Lincoln Southeast 15-14, Lincoln Northeast 4-0: Alivya Bollen slugged a pair of grand slams to add an exclamation point on Lincoln Southeast's doubleheader sweep over Lincoln Northeast.
Bollen had eight RBIs in the second game as the Knights cruised to a 14-0 triumph. She also hit a solo shot in the first game of the matchup, which the Knights won 15-4.
Bollen wasn't the only Southeast batter to shine. In the first game, Katelyn Neumayer smacked three home runs with six RBIs on a 5-for-5 performance at the plate.
Lincoln Pius X 21, Lincoln High 8: Mackenzi Harrel, Rachel Horner and Katlyn Showers each homered for the Thunderbolts, who finished with 20 hits. Each Pius X starter recorded at least one hit — Harrel (four), Showers (three), Sara Iburg (three) and Horner (three) led the way. Emersyn Liljehorn homered twice, including a grand slam, to lead Lincoln High.
FOOTBALL
A Class B high school football replacement game involving Crete has been replaced with the game that was originally planned.
Crete was cleared Monday to play its regularly scheduled home game Friday against Class B No. 9 Plattsmouth (4-0). That game was originally canceled late last week along with Crete’s road game at Lexington this past Friday.
GIRLS GOLF
LPS Championships: All five Lincoln Southwest golfers finished in the top 12 to help lift the Silver Hawks to the team championship at Highlands Golf Course. Southwest shot 337 as a team, beating second-place Lincoln East (350) by 13 strokes.
Lincoln Southeast's Ansley Sothan took the top individual honors with a 75. Lincoln Southwest's Sadie Steele (82) was second and Lincoln East's Elly Honnens (83) was third. Southwest's Tatum Terwilliger (83) was fourth.
VOLLEYBALL
Waverly 3, Elkhorn North 0: Class B No. 4 Waverly defeated Elkhorn North in straight sets 25-13, 25-14, 25-12, to give head coach Terri Neujahr her 300th victory. The Vikings moved to 9-2 on the season behind Whitney Lauenstein's 15 kills. Bekka Allick added nine kills and seven blocks.
