Prep glance: Freshman's RBI double, Krieser's six late strikeouts lift North Star past No. 8 Millard South

Piper Ruhl hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning to help the Lincoln North Star softball team upend No. 8 Millard South 2-1 on Monday at Doris Bair Complex.

Emerson Thompson's home run in the fourth inning gave the Gators a 1-0 lead before the Patriots answered in the top of the fifth.

Ruhl's two-out RBI single on the first pitch drove in Maya Anthens with the go-ahead score.

Ruhl, a freshman, was inserted into the varsity lineup last weekend after injuries to other Navigators.

"She just came in and acted like it was no big deal (last week)," North Star coach Mike Roth said. "You're talking about a freshman, she has literally shown zero nerves of being a freshman."

Aubriana Krieser relieved Kylie Shottenkirk in the circle for the final two innings, striking out all six batters. Shottenkirk limited Millard South to three hits over five innings.

"She (Krieser) went right after them and I applaud her for her courage," Roth said. "That's a big moment for her."

Roth added about Shottenkirk, "When you talk about having the right kid on the mound, Kylie is a game winner, whether she's at first base or on the mound."