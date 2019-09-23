{{featured_button_text}}

Roni Foote hit a walk-off three-run home run to lift Class A No. 6 Millard South to a 7-6 win against No. 8 Lincoln North Star on Monday at Millard South High School.

The Patriots were down to their final out, and Foote was down to her final strike before driving a shot to left field.

Alivya Bollen doubled, homered and finished with three RBIs for the Navigators. Lyndsey Roth added two hits.

Lincoln Northeast 5-9, Lincoln Southeast 3-6: The Rockets secured a 5-3 victory at Doris Bair in the first game of a doubleheader with Lincoln Southeast.

Maddi Duncan homered, Makenna Bonneau tripled and Alexa Williams struck out 11 Knights in the Rockets' win in Game 1. Amanda Schmaderer hit a three-run shot for Southeast.

In the second game, Alexi Williams and Kaylin Phillips homered to lead the Rockets. Southeast's Rylan Ewoldt hit two homers.

Millard West 7, Lincoln Southwest 6: No. 5 Millard West took advantage in the top of the third inning with five runs to take a 6-2 lead. No. 7 Southwest rebounded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning, including solo home runs from Abbie Squier and Skylar Pieper.

Pieper finished with three RBIs and a double to lead the Southwest offense.

Lincoln Pius X 13, Lincoln High 5: Trailing 3-1 to the Links in the bottom of the third inning, Matti Reiling provided a spark with a lead off blast that led to nine Pius X runs to take a commanding 10-3 lead.

