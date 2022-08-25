Prep glance: East's Hatten matches six homers to lead Spartan doubleheader sweep

Lincoln East’s Berkley Hatten hit three home runs in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday, which matches a Class A state record for single-game homers.

Then, she did it again in the second game.

Hatten began her record-setting day with a solo home run in her first at-bat of Game 1. In the top of the third, she hit a three-run shot. After Lincoln North Star tied it up 4-4, Hatten brought the lead up to 6-4 on a two-run homer in the seventh.

Hatten finished 3-of-4 from the plate with a game-high six RBIs. Winning pitcher Jordan Bussey pitched in all seven innings and recorded eight strikeouts.

Piper Ruhl hit a two-run home run for North Star.

In the second game of the doubleheader, the Spartans won in dominating fashion, recording five home runs, six doubles and 16 RBIs. Rhiannon Martin and Delaney Bell each homered, too.

Hatten recorded four hits on five at-bats and also had a game-high four RBIs. 11 Spartans recorded a hit and 11 different Spartans reached home. Ruhl hit a two-run home run for Lincoln North Star in the bottom of the third.

BOYS TENNIS

Lincoln North Star 8, Lincoln High 1: Gators junior Jacob Mustard won 8-2 over Andrew Buss in No. 4 singles and teamed up with No. 3 singles winner Ty Mandachit to win 8-5 in No. 1 doubles.

The Links' lone victory of the night came in No. 1 doubles when Glenn McChristian defeated Evan James 8-1. James bounced back in No. 3 doubles, teaming up with No. 2 singles winner Easton Wesslund to defeat Andrew Buss and Griffin Frehricks 8-2.

Lincoln Pius X 8, Lincoln Northwest 1: The Thunderbolts claimed victory in five singles matches and three doubles matches to best the Falcons. Justin Kerkman and Mason Hall won 8-0 in No. 1 and No. 2 singles respectively while Ian Woita and Thomas West also swept in their No. 1 doubles match. Ryan Hoffschneider and Kemper Ulrich had consecutive 8-1 victories in singles, with Hoffschneider winning in No. 3 singles and Ulrich reigning victorious in No. 4 singles.

Lincoln Northwest's lone win came in No. 6 singles with Alex Berry beating Dylan Payne 8-6.