Payton Tuttle and Moira Baxter both recorded doubles for the Thunderbolts, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Spartans in the first game of a doubleheader at Doris Bair Softball Complex. East's Ashley Rising went 2-for-3 with a double and Madison Divis went 3-for-4 with a double in an 8-6 win.
The Spartans claimed their second win on the day behind powerful hitting of Mya Zavala who went 3-for-3 with a double, Madison Divis who went 3-for-3 with two doubles, and Brooke Beran who went 3-for-3 with a double and a home run. East took a 14-6 victory and a sweep of the doubleheader.
Lincoln Southwest 19, Lincoln High 0: Cecilia Williams went 1-for-1 with a double for the Links but was overshadowed by the hitting of Mackenzie Mlnarik, who went 2-for-2 with a double and a home run. The dual pitching effort of Kelsey Kobza and Sam Bank only allowed three hits in the win for the Silver Hawks.
Lincoln North Star 11, Lincoln Northeast 9: Sarah Showalter went 4-for-4 with a double for the Rockets, but it wasn't enough to top North Star with some nice hitting from Abby Krieser, who went 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
You have free articles remaining.
Lincoln North Star 7, Lincoln Northeast 6: Deleesi Bartling went 3-for-3 with a double for the Rockets, but North Star's Halie Gibson went 2-for-3 with a home run and Lyndsey Roth went 4-for-4 with a home run.
CROSS COUNTRY
Lincoln North Star Invitational: The North Star boys took home first place with a score of 25 and grabbing six of the top 15 individual spots. Liem Chot ran in 16:02 for a top finish and Daniel Pierce placed third with a time of 16:52. Asim Ali, Ethan Zaborowski and Grant Wasserman finished six-seven-eight. Lincoln Pius X placed third with a team score of 71 as Gavin Skroupa finished fourth individually and Nick McElroy took home ninth.
For the girls, Lincoln Pius X finished first with a team score of 45. Lizzy Kramer took home the top spot with a time of 19:42 and Adelina Herrera placed sixth with a time of 20:35. Lincoln Southeast's Chloe Heller had a fourth-place finish with a time of 20:26 and North Star's Jaeden Webb finished ninth.