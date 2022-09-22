Prep glance: East powers past Pius X in softball doubleheader sweep

Class A No. 5 Lincoln East swept Lincoln Pius X in a softball doubleheader Thursday at Doris Bair Complex.

East's Rhiannon Martin led the way in Game 1, belting a grand slam. In total, Martin had three hits and five RBIs. Martin's blast was one of five hit by the Spartans.

Sara Iburg hit a three-run home run for Pius X.

In Game 2, East once again had a strong offensive performance, scoring six runs on 10 hits.

Madison Adams and Gabby Pace each had two RBIs. Pace and Martin each homered. Pius X fought back in the last inning scoring two runs, but once again their comeback effort fell short. Jordan Bussey got the win, coming in during the bottom of the seventh to record the final two outs.

Lincoln Southwest 10, Lincoln High 0: A strong offensive performance by Lincoln Southwest propelled the Silver Hawks to a commanding 10-0 win in four innings over Lincoln High.

Sam Bank pitched all four innings for the Silver Hawks, allowing just one hit and striking out four batters. Makenna Murphy and Reagan Vokoun each hit a three-run home run, with Danielle Houlden adding a solo homer to close out the scoring.