Seven runs in the fifth inning helped Class A No. 5 Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawks cruise past Lincoln Northeast 11-3 Wednesday at the Doris Bair Softball Complex.

Emma Dostal led Southwest, going 2-for-3 from the plate with two RBIs and a home run. Alexis Bradley also hit a home run for the Silver Hawks. Chloe Bader led the Rockets with two hits and an RBI.

GIRLS GOLF

Lincoln Northeast Invitational: Lincoln Northwest's Trinity Lappe took individual honors at Mahoney Golf Course with a 92. Lappe started with a 45 on the front nine, three strokes lower than the next closest golfer.

Lappe was joined on the leaderboard by teammates Ali Gable (98) and Rylee Zimmerman (98), who tied for fourth to help lead the Falcons to a second-place finish with a team score of 426.

Lincoln North Star won the invitational, shooting 425. The Navigators were led by Madeline Mason, who finished sixth with a 99. Tournament host Lincoln Northeast tied with Northwest for second and had two golfers in the top five: Kenzie Pike (94, second) and Ella Steffens (95, third).

Norfolk Invitational: The Lincoln Southwest girls golf team picked up its fifth straight win with a four-shot victory.

The Silver Hawks fired a team score of 321 to down Omaha Marian’s 325. Lincoln East was third at 328.

Southwest’s Eden Larson was the individual champion with an even-par 72 at Norfolk Country Club, which will host next month’s Class A state meet.

Lincoln East’s Elly Honnens was second at 75 while Elkhorn South’s Carys Nelson and Fremont’s Ansley Giesselmann tied for third at 77.

Lincoln Pius X finished sixth as a team.