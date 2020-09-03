Prep glance: Dailey delivers walk-off win to lift No. 10 Gators over Pius X

CROSS COUNTRY

Lincoln Southwest Quad: Lincoln Southwest edged No. 2 Lincoln East by four points at Pioneers Park Thursday. The No. 4 Silver Hawks took advantage of top East runners Jenna and Kylie Muma not participating to score 36 points to the Spartans 40. Southwest's Brianna Rinn took the top spot (19:53), while Kaylie Crews led No. 3 Papillion-La Vista South with a second-place finish (20:01). East was led by Izzy Apel (20:41) and Peyton Svehla (20:53) for third and fourth-place, respectively. On the boys side, Southwest tied Papillion-La Vista South with 41 points for the team title. Drew Snyder led the Silver Hawks and the field with a sub-17-minute, 5,000-meter run (16:46) to finish first. Grand Reid (17:22) finished third for Southwest. Joe Volkmer and Ian Meyer finished fourth and fifth for the Spartans. East finished with 45 points, while Lincoln High took fourth with 95.