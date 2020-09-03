Prep glance: Dailey delivers walk-off win to lift No. 10 Gators over Pius X

With a 2-2 count, Kyrah Dailey delivered in a big way for Class A No. 10 Lincoln North Star in a 3-2 softball triumph over Lincoln Pius X on Thursday at Doris Bair Complex.
Dailey drove in Lyndsey Roth with a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Dailey and Roth, who had three hits, both had doubles. Maya Anthens opened the scoring with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning.
Pius X tied the game in the top of the seventh, taking advantage of a North Star error and a two-run blast from Sara Iburg.
Iburg and Molly Chapman had the only hits for Pius X as North Star pitcher Kylie Shottenkirk limited the Bolts to just two hits while striking out seven.
VOLLEYBALL
Lincoln Southeast 3, Lincoln Northeast 2: The Knights won their second match of the season (15-25, 25-12, 17-25, 25-18, 15-9) at Northeast. Southeast opened the fifth set with an 8-1 run, and while the Rockets managed to trim the deficit to four a few times, it was too much to overcome. Brittany Wulf led Southeast with 14 kills and Hannah Fleming added nine. For the Rockets, Maddie Bahm had 19 kills, Maleaka Boedhram had four ace serves, Andy Pryce had 32 set assists and Sam Pryce had 13 digs.
CROSS COUNTRY
Lincoln Southwest Quad: Lincoln Southwest edged No. 2 Lincoln East by four points at Pioneers Park Thursday. The No. 4 Silver Hawks took advantage of top East runners Jenna and Kylie Muma not participating to score 36 points to the Spartans 40. Southwest's Brianna Rinn took the top spot (19:53), while Kaylie Crews led No. 3 Papillion-La Vista South with a second-place finish (20:01). East was led by Izzy Apel (20:41) and Peyton Svehla (20:53) for third and fourth-place, respectively. On the boys side, Southwest tied Papillion-La Vista South with 41 points for the team title. Drew Snyder led the Silver Hawks and the field with a sub-17-minute, 5,000-meter run (16:46) to finish first. Grand Reid (17:22) finished third for Southwest. Joe Volkmer and Ian Meyer finished fourth and fifth for the Spartans. East finished with 45 points, while Lincoln High took fourth with 95.
