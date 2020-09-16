 Skip to main content
Prep glance: Class A No. 3 Bolts cruise in volleyball sweep of East
Prep glance: Class A No. 3 Bolts cruise in volleyball sweep of East

Lincoln Northeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 9.16

Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi WIlliams (bottom) scores the Silver Hawks' 12th run against Lincoln Northeast catcher Sophia Mirabella in the fourth inning Wednesday at the Doris Bair Complex. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Lincoln Pius X had no trouble Wednesday night against Lincoln East as the Class A No. 3 Thunderbolts dominated in a 25-16, 25-19, 25-17 sweep of the Spartans at Pius X. 

Senior Kylen Sealock led Pius X with a team-high 13 kills while dishing out two ace serves. Nebraska basketball commit Alexis Markowski had nine kills of her own. Cora Thomas had seven kills while Leah Mach had six kills. 

SOFTBALL

Lincoln Southwest 12-13, Lincoln Northeast 1-0: The first game at Doris Bair Complex got out of hand in a hurry, as a Skylar Pieper home run helped Southwest to a 7-0 lead in the first inning. The Class A No. 3 Silver Hawks later scored five straight runs to put the game away 12-1 via the run rule in the fourth inning. In the second game, Southwest pitcher Bailey Selvage threw a one-hit shutout while striking out six. Madison Divis and Pieper each added a home run. 

