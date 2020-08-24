Prep glance: Bradley strikes out 11 as No. 4 Silver Hawks fly past No. 3 Millard West

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ashley Smetter and Skylar Pieper hit back-to-back RBI doubles to break a 1-1 tie and freshman Alexis Bradley settled in to strike out 11 to lift the No. 4 Lincoln Southwest softball team to a 6-1 win at No. 3 Millard West on Monday.

Southwest (4-1) took a 3-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning, and added two more runs in the sixth inning. Omaha recruit Emma Hain added a solo home run in the top of the seventh.

That was more than enough for Bradley, who after giving up two early doubles, allowed only four more hits the rest of the way.

Hain, Madison Divis and Reece Sullivan each finished with two hits to lead the Silver Hawks' 10-hit attack. Divis had two doubles.

GIRLS GOLF

Elkhorn South Invitational: Millard North's Katie Ruge shot a 3-under-par 67 to help the Mustangs take the title at Pacific Springs Golf Course in Omaha.

Millard North had four golfers finish in the top 10, including Ruge, for a 298 team total. Izabella Pesicka finished in second with a 73 while Malainey Wiemers (75) and Erika Headlee (83) took fifth and ninth, respectively.

Lincoln High finished in 11th with a 487 team score. Elkhorn South (331) took second as a team and Elkhorn North placed third (333).

