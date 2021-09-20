 Skip to main content
Prep glance: Bolts' big first inning paves way to win over Lincoln High
A 12-run first inning catapulted Lincoln Pius X to victory in the first game of a doubleheader against Lincoln High 14-0 at the Doris Bair Complex.

Nine of the 10 Thunderbolt hitters had a hit, including a home run by Alisha Huber. Huber finished with a game-high five RBIs. Teammate Chloe Fox went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and double. Elli Just pitched the three-inning shutout, scattering three hits while striking out four batters. 

Boys tennis

The Papillion-La Vista Invitational, which included the six LPS squads plus Lincoln Pius X, was postponed due to wet courts at the Koch Tennis Center. It has been rescheduled for Sept. 29.

High school softball logo 2014
