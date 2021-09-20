Prep glance: Bolts' big first inning paves way to win over Lincoln High

A 12-run first inning catapulted Lincoln Pius X to victory in the first game of a doubleheader against Lincoln High 14-0 at the Doris Bair Complex.
Nine of the 10 Thunderbolt hitters had a hit, including a home run by Alisha Huber. Huber finished with a game-high five RBIs. Teammate Chloe Fox went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and double. Elli Just pitched the three-inning shutout, scattering three hits while striking out four batters.
Boys tennis
The Papillion-La Vista Invitational, which included the six LPS squads plus Lincoln Pius X, was postponed due to wet courts at the Koch Tennis Center. It has been rescheduled for Sept. 29.