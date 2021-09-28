Prep glance: Behind Brott, No. 9 Pius X takes down Northeast in city volleyball matchup

The Class A No. 9 Lincoln Pius X volleyball team defeated Lincoln Northeast 25-14, 25-19, 25-20 on Tuesday at Northeast High School.

Lanie Brott led the Thunderbolts with 14 kills, and Regan Haith added nine kills and four blocks.

Lacey Songster paced Northeast's attack with 11 kills, while Doneelah Washington added eight kills and a pair of blocks.

SOFTBALL

Lincoln Southeast 13-23, Lincoln North Star 6-6: The Knights wrapped up a doubleheader sweep behind 24 hits in the second game. Maggie Helms went 4-for-5 with three doubles and five RBIs, and Liv Bollen homered twice.

In Game 1, Alexis Hubbard went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Piper Ruhl hit a home run for North Star, while Aubriana Krieser and Lily Skrdlant each had three hits.

BOYS TENNIS

Lincoln North Star 9, Lincoln Northeast 0: The Navigators got victories in all nine matches, including a decisive 8-0 victory from Cooper Wesslund and Kaden McCoy at No. 1 doubles, to down Northeast. Max Koebernick won 8-2 at No. 1 singles, while Travis Vo triumphed at No. 2 singles 8-1. Wesslund won his No. 3 singles match 8-3, and Jacob Mustard and Evan James dominated at No. 2 doubles with an 8-1 win.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0