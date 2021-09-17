Prep glance: Bats stay hot for No. 4 Spartans, who advance at Omaha Westside invite

Class A No. 4 Lincoln East advanced to the championship pool of the Omaha Westside softball invitational with two wins Friday.

The Spartans closed the day with an 11-0 win against Lincoln North Star. Four Spartans homered, including Berkley Hatten, who had two hits and three RBIs.

Lincoln East opened pool play with a 9-1 win against Bellevue West. Madison and Morgan Adams each homered for the Spartans, who put the game away with five runs in the fifth inning. Morgan Adams had four RBIs.

Lincoln Northeast lost to No. 2 Omaha Marian (9-0) and Grand Island (11-3) in pool play. North Star also went 0-2 Friday. The Navigators began the tournament with a 6-5 loss to Bellevue West. The Thunderbirds' Madi Hays homered and tripled. North Star hit three homers.

Omaha Marian and No. 9 Elkhorn South also advanced to Saturday's pool championship round.

Papillion-La Vista Invitational: Class A No. 3 Lincoln Southwest went 1-1 during pool play in Papillion.

The Silver Hawks dropped a 3-2 contest to No. 8 Millard West before rebounding to beat Platte County, Missouri, 13-0 in three innings.