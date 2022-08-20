Prep glance: Barrett's walk-off homer helps Lincoln East to win at Bellevue East tourney

Lucy Barrett hit a walk-off home run to lift Lincoln East to a 7-6 win against Millard South on Saturday at the Bellevue East Invitational.

Barrett also homered in the fourth inning. Madison Adams started the power surge with a shot in the first inning.

Lincoln East finished 2-2 at the two-day tournament.

Gretna 6, Lincoln East 5: Despite outhitting the Dragons 8-7, the Spartans dropped their first game of the day after Anniston Trevarrow singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run to give Gretna the game-winning run. Berkley Hatten hit a home run for Lincoln East in the second inning.

Lincoln North Star 6, Papillion-La Vista South 1: Piper Ruhl went 3-of-3 from the plate, earning three RBIs and hitting a two-run homer in the first inning for the Gators. Ruhl, Tessa Chaloupka, Ava Hanger and Azariah Valenzuela each hit a double for Lincoln North Star.

Papillion-La Vista 3, Lincoln North Star 2: Tied 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth, Papillion-La Vista's Maizey Carpenter drew a walk, scoring one run and ending the game on a walk-off. Gators starting pitcher Sydney Chubbuck recorded six strikeouts through 4 2/3 innings pitched.