Callie Carraher has provided Milford a steady arm in the softball circle this season. On Monday, the senior pitched a seven-inning no-hitter against Blue River, striking out 16. She also had a big weekend at the Adams Central tournament, which included 10 strikeouts against Class B No. 7 Wayne.
Year: Senior.
Other sports/activities: Basketball, track and dance team.
Best high school sports moment so far: "Winning our district last year. Going to state has always been a dream of mine and it came true."
Three go-to apps: Music, Instagram and Facebook.
Pregame rituals or superstitions: "For a pregame ritual the pitcher is always the one to pray. A superstition, I wear the same uniform every game."
Best postgame snack or meal: "Grapes. My team loves grapes."
Funniest teammate: Sam Cosaert.
Best way to pass time on road trips to games: "Singing throwbacks with the girls."