Emily Prai picked up where she left off last season. The Lincoln East senior outfielder went 10-for-15 at the Bellevue East tournament, including a 5-for-5 performance against Bellevue West. She had two triples against the Thunderbirds.
Prai, the leadoff hitter for a young Spartan team, was a Super-State second-team selection a year ago. Here is more on Prai:
Year: Senior.
Sport/position: Softball/center fielder.
College plans: Undecided between college softball options.
Most memorable softball moment thus far: "Going to state as a freshman."
Three go-to apps: Snapchat, Netflix and Spotify.
Superstitions or pregame rituals: "None. I just get ready and go."
Favorite postgame snack or meal: Raising Cane's.
Best way to pass time on road trips: "Talking with the girls on the team."