Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southeast, 8.27

Lincoln East's Emily Prai lays down a bunt against Lincoln Southeast on Tuesday during the first game of a doubleheader at Bair Softball Complex.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Emily Prai picked up where she left off last season. The Lincoln East senior outfielder went 10-for-15 at the Bellevue East tournament, including a 5-for-5 performance against Bellevue West. She had two triples against the Thunderbirds.

Prai, the leadoff hitter for a young Spartan team, was a Super-State second-team selection a year ago. Here is more on Prai:

Year: Senior.

Sport/position: Softball/center fielder.

College plans: Undecided between college softball options.

Most memorable softball moment thus far: "Going to state as a freshman."

Three go-to apps: Snapchat, Netflix and Spotify.

Superstitions or pregame rituals: "None. I just get ready and go."

Favorite postgame snack or meal: Raising Cane's.

Best way to pass time on road trips: "Talking with the girls on the team."

