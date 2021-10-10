Playing for Mariah — and playing with nothing to lose — Papio South softball overcomes adversity on way to state

Just about every team over the course of a season, no matter the sport, goes through times of adversity. Adversity struck the Titans in a hard way midway through the season.

Junior Mariah Unverzagt, the team's top player, had her season halted when she was struck by a vehicle in the school parking lot on Sept. 13. There were no broken bones, but the impact severed three ligaments in her leg and Unverzagt was in the hospital for multiple days. Sophomore teammate Haley Anderson also was injured in the accident.

"It took a toll on the team, not only losing her, but that accident involved like seven players," Horton said. "We had a lot of them involved with it, whether it was witnessing it and obviously Mariah was hit. Haley Anderson also got hit.

"The dramatic piece of that, to be honest with you, was really something that we dealt with a solid two weeks easy."

It was mentally and physically exhausting, Horton added. Obviously, the team was concerned for its teammates, but the players also had to play six games in five days in the immediate aftermath.

The Titans lost seven of 10 games in one stretch without their top pitcher Uverzagt.