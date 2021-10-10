Playing for Mariah — and playing with nothing to lose — Papio South softball overcomes adversity on way to state

Papillion-La Vista South softball coach Tom Horton jots down a different goal each week for his team.
He was looking for the right words last week.
At the time, his team was 11-16 and low in wild-card points. There was only one way the Titans were going to make it to state. They had to go through No. 1 Gretna.
Horton's message: "Create the story. Live the story."
Papillion-La Vista South created a story, all right. The Titans knocked off the Dragons, not once but twice, last Thursday in district play, making for the biggest upset of the prep softball season. More so, the wins clinched a second straight trip to the state tournament, which begins Wednesday in Hastings.
"At that point, we're No. 14 (in wild-card points) ... we had absolutely nothing to lose going into districts," Horton said. "What's your story want to be and that's going to be knocking off Gretna and going to the state tournament. They bought into it and had fun playing it."
The offense was clicking, the defense was making routine and above-routine plays and junior pitcher Abby Dworak held a strong Gretna lineup in check. When a Dworak strikeout sealed the district title, there was a lot of enthusiasm, Horton said.
But for Papio South, there was a bigger reason why they wanted to create this story.
Just about every team over the course of a season, no matter the sport, goes through times of adversity. Adversity struck the Titans in a hard way midway through the season.
Junior Mariah Unverzagt, the team's top player, had her season halted when she was struck by a vehicle in the school parking lot on Sept. 13. There were no broken bones, but the impact severed three ligaments in her leg and Unverzagt was in the hospital for multiple days. Sophomore teammate Haley Anderson also was injured in the accident.
"It took a toll on the team, not only losing her, but that accident involved like seven players," Horton said. "We had a lot of them involved with it, whether it was witnessing it and obviously Mariah was hit. Haley Anderson also got hit.
"The dramatic piece of that, to be honest with you, was really something that we dealt with a solid two weeks easy."
It was mentally and physically exhausting, Horton added. Obviously, the team was concerned for its teammates, but the players also had to play six games in five days in the immediate aftermath.
The Titans lost seven of 10 games in one stretch without their top pitcher Uverzagt.
"Definitely going into the season we relied a lot on Mariah, so the following weeks we had to figure out how to win it without her being there," senior catcher Addyson Buhman said. "We definitely learned a lot about our team going into the following weeks.
"Just play together as a team, be there for each other and pick each other up when we all felt down."
A string of losses dropped Papio South (14-16) low enough in wild-card points that the team knew it was going to have to win a district to reach state. The Titans used the final five to seven games of the regular season to train for a district run, Horton said. The bats starting coming back around and Dworak was getting stronger in the circle.
When the Titans got the district trophy, they handed it to Unverzagt, who held it up in front of the team.
"We're pretty much playing for Mariah at this point," said Buhman, one of three seniors on the team. "She's a big part of this team, so losing her halfway was very devastating. Seeing her just get stronger and heal just really helps us out."
Papio South will open state play against No. 2 Lincoln Southwest at 9 a.m. Wednesday. And like they did last week, the Titans, underdogs again, will be looking to create and live another story.
"I think for us, we want to go out and play and play hard and play with that enthusiasm of letting everybody see where we're at and what they're capable of," Horton said.
