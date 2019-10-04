GRAND ISLAND -- The Kearney softball team was playing for more than a conference championship Friday.
It wanted to lift the spirits of a teammate, too.
So the fervorous Bearcats started the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament with a crushed walk-off homer, used a six-run first inning to upend No. 8 Lincoln North Star and then got another fast start to upset No. 6 Lincoln Southwest 6-4 in the championship game at Veteran’s Field Softball Complex.
This day was for Bella Molina. The junior third baseman’s father recently passed away unexpectedly, and when Molina returned to the field last Saturday at the Southeast Invitational, she broke her hand.
“It feels amazing to do it for something bigger than yourself, especially for someone as hard-working and determined as Bella,” said senior Karleigh Scott, who played at third on Friday, and homered in the seventh inning against Southwest for an insurance run.
Kearney entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed. It got a two-run walk-off home run from Marisa Chamberlin in a 9-7, opening-round win against Lincoln East.
Up next was North Star, which swept a doubleheader from the Bearcats earlier this season. A first-inning grand slam from sophomore Ella Kugler sparked a 7-5 victory.
Kearney (18-12) scored four runs in the first inning against Lincoln Southwest. The Silver Hawks created a lot of stress for the Bearcats, loading the bases in four of the seven innings, but the trio of Chamberlin, Haley Becker (five innings, two earned runs) and Kelsey Choplin kept Southwest from breaking out a big inning. Kearney also turned a pair of double plays in the win.
“The girls just decided that we were going to come together and play as a team,” Kearney coach Barbara Wegner said. “We’re playing for Bella, but also it took our whole depth and we used everybody. That’s the teamwork that we’ve been really focusing on all season and it was great to see it today.”
Wegner said the walk-off homer against East was huge for momentum.
After starting the season 12-1, the Bearcats lost 11 of their next 14 games entering the HAC Tournament.
“The girls knew their bats were hot, and we talked about things being contiguous,” Wegner said. “Attitudes are contiguous. Mistakes are contiguous, but let’s flip it. Hitting’s contiguous, solid plays are contiguous, so we’ve tried to focus on the positives all season and it’s paid off.”
Southwest (24-8) opened the day with an 11-1 win against Lincoln Pius X and followed with a 12-0 victory against Norfolk. It was a milestone win for the Silver Hawks: career victory No. 500 for the program and head coach Mark Watt.
“I’ve coached an awful lot of good players through the years and I’m really proud to have coached them,” Watt said. “We’re proud to build a program capable of doing that.”
North Star (25-8) rebounded from the loss to Kearney with a 7-6 win against Norfolk in the third-place game. Junior Lyndsey Roth hit a walk-off homer to end the game.
The teams at Friday’s tournament endured some chilly temperatures, wind and some off-and-on rain showers.
That didn’t stop Kearney from taking some time to soak in three wins, some hardware and a momentum rush for next week’s district play with some photos.
And …
“Probably going to go get some warm food,” Scott said of the post-tournament celebration.