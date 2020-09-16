Playing career over, ex-Husker Bri Cassidy finds way to fill softball fix as an assistant coach at Southeast

And, yes, Cassidy loves to teach defense. What else would you expect from one of the greatest defensive catchers in Husker history?

It's an aspect Closner and Cassidy have preached to the team known for its offensive firepower, and it's playing a big part in the Class A No. 10 Knights hitting their stride. They're 13-8 and coming off a big doubleheader split with No. 3 Lincoln Southwest.

"That was honestly just what we needed right now," Closner said. "Our goal from the beginning from this summer has been to make the state tournament, and I think that it's easy to say it, but now that they went and beat and played very close with (Lincoln Southwest), now they know, 'Hey, we can not only go to state, we can go and compete for a state championship,' so I think that's really given them a boost of confidence that they needed right at the crucial point of the season."

Cassidy wants to make the most of it. She'll complete her master's degree in May, and while she would love to find a full-time position within the NU athletic department, she could also be working elsewhere in the country by next summer.

"I think I'm almost living vicariously through them (the players)," Cassidy said. "It's really helped me feel the love for the game again and trying to inspire them by letting them feel what I feel for the game and trying to get them to feel the same way I think has definitely filled that bucket for me."

