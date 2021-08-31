Pitching isn't her first love, but Riley Schwisow glad to pick up ball for Beatrice squad

And though pitching is not her first love — "Not a pitcher at heart," she said. "I love third base." — Schwisow is more than willing to step in and help the Lady Orange (7-3) in any way she can.

She worked on it heading into the season, has seen an uptick in velocity and continues to work on hitting spots.

It's a sacrifice her team values greatly.

"Knowing that she needed to be the pitcher on the team, she has focused a little more on it again the last year, and you can see what's happening with her focus on it," Lytle said. "She's a heck of an athlete."

Beatrice's offense spotted its pitcher a run before she delivered a first-inning pitch. Then Beatrice created some breathing room with four runs in the sixth, an inning that was sparked by Schwisow's double. A squeeze bunt, and back-to-back-back hits by Laney Workman, Jane DeBoer and Jordyn Vanschoiack made up the big inning.

"This was huge," Schwisow said. "They beat us in conference championship last year, which was the the first one in Trailblazer Conference, so we wanted it really bad. Last year we played them four times and it was always back and forth."

Around the bases