Pitchers can rake, too: This year's state field is loaded with players who can deliver in the circle and at the plate

Sydney Parra (.415) and Jami Mans (.469) are asked to set the tone in the circle, as well, atop the lineups at Seward and Fairbury, respectively.

For pitchers, it's about wanting to help the team in multiple ways, but also having the mental capacity to balance both.

"Senior leadership has a lot to do with that," Seward coach Rich Eber said of Parra, a three-year starter who is atop the lineup because of her consistency. "She likes being in the spotlight and doing those things, and excels at it."

For players such as Bahl, arguably the most dominant pitcher in state history, hitting brings a sense of balance to her game.

"Pitching is probably the biggest stress in a game for me, the thing that I spend the most amount of time on and what I'm most mentally occupied by," said Bahl, last year's Super-State honorary captain who is committed to Oklahoma and owns a salty 0.11 ERA. "But when I go up the plate, I'm just more relaxed and I'm not as stressed out about the hitting part. I think if all I did was pitch, I would drive myself mentally insane."

It's not rare to see softball pitchers contributing as hitters at the high school level. But many of them here have shed the "just a pitcher" tag with an impressive display of power and run production.