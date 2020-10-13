Pitchers can rake, too: This year's state field is loaded with players who can deliver in the circle and at the plate

Hannah Camenzind and Ruby Meylan can dominate softball games in the circle, hammering strikes, painting each corner of the plate and deceiving hitters with rise balls.
As pitchers, they're 1A and 1B.
As hitters, they're Nos. 2 and 3 in the lineup and a big reason why Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt has one of the top offenses in the state, regardless of class.
"We always feel very blessed to have kids that can do that, because a lot of times (with) pitchers, maybe they can pitch and you can DH for them," Skutt coach Keith Engelkamp said. "But these two, they hit two and three, and they're as hungry as they are when they pitch and as competitive when they hit.
"It's a great dynamic for our team."
When the state softball tournament begins Wednesday in Hastings, Camenzind and Meylan will play prominent roles as pitchers and hitters for the SkyHawks. But they're not the only hurlers who can have an effect on the top and bottom lines of a scoreboard.
This year's state field has many pitchers who are front and center on defense, but also in the middle of it all at the plate.
Papillion-La Vista's Jordyn Bahl (.515 batting average), North Platte's Tatum Montelongo (.319), Bellevue East's Katie Cunningham (.438), Lincoln East's Campbell Petrick (.390), Norris' Alexis Wiggins (.404), Crete's Lexi Mach (.477), Elkhorn's Maggie Garcia (.434), Auburn's Kylie Allen (.533) and Kearney Catholic's Bralen Biddlecome (.435) are ace pitchers who also hit near the top or in the middle of their respective lineups.
Sydney Parra (.415) and Jami Mans (.469) are asked to set the tone in the circle, as well, atop the lineups at Seward and Fairbury, respectively.
For pitchers, it's about wanting to help the team in multiple ways, but also having the mental capacity to balance both.
"Senior leadership has a lot to do with that," Seward coach Rich Eber said of Parra, a three-year starter who is atop the lineup because of her consistency. "She likes being in the spotlight and doing those things, and excels at it."
For players such as Bahl, arguably the most dominant pitcher in state history, hitting brings a sense of balance to her game.
|Player
|W-L
|ERA
|BA
|RBI
|HR
|Kathryn Cunningham, Bellevue East
|18-11
|3.89
|.438
|29
|5
|Mariah Unzerzagt, Papio South
|18-9
|4.60
|.374
|23
|2
|Tatum Montelongo, North Platte
|17-8
|1.48
|.319
|48
|14
|Maddia Groff, Omaha Gross
|20-6
|2.40
|.352
|16
|2
|Campbell Petrick, Lincoln East
|20-7
|3.27
|.390
|24
|3
|Jordyn Bahl, Papillion-La Vista
|26-0
|0.11
|.515
|55
|20
|Alexis Hubbard, Lincoln Southeast
|NA
|NA
|.432
|23
|8
|Sydney Parra, Seward
|23-7
|2.46
|.415
|14
|5
|Peytin Hudson, Hastings
|12-1
|3.32
|.432
|29
|1
|Hannah Camenzind, Omaha Skutt
|13-1
|1.32
|.633
|33
|9
|Ruby Meylan, Omaha Skutt
|15-2
|2.23
|.506
|43
|11
|Alexis Wiggins, Norris
|21-3
|3.00
|.404
|32
|4
|Lexi Mach, Crete
|18-10
|2.61
|.477
|46
|8
|Megan Garcia, Elkhorn
|20-6
|3.16
|.434
|26
|3
|Jami Mans, Fairbury
|24-7
|3.63
|.469
|32
|6
|Bralen Biddlecome, Kearney Cath.
|16-2
|4.20
|.435
|26
|5
|Jerzie Schindler, Central City
|NA
|4.70
|.390
|26
|4
|Kylie Allen, Auburn
|19-4
|2.50
|.533
|51
|16
"Pitching is probably the biggest stress in a game for me, the thing that I spend the most amount of time on and what I'm most mentally occupied by," said Bahl, last year's Super-State honorary captain who is committed to Oklahoma and owns a salty 0.11 ERA. "But when I go up the plate, I'm just more relaxed and I'm not as stressed out about the hitting part. I think if all I did was pitch, I would drive myself mentally insane."
It's not rare to see softball pitchers contributing as hitters at the high school level. But many of them here have shed the "just a pitcher" tag with an impressive display of power and run production.
Auburn's Allen has 16 homers this year and 62 for her career, which is tied for the state's all-class record. Bahl hit 22 homers last year and has 20 more this season. North Platte's Montelongo has hit 14 long balls.
Camenzind, who recently committed to Arkansas, is 13-1 with a 1.32 earned-run average, and Meylan, a top-level Division recruit, is 15-2 with a 2.23 ERA.
Those numbers alone make them two of the best in the state. But then add that Camenzind is leading Class B in hitting (.633) with nine homers and 33 RBIs, and Meylan is hitting .506 with 11 homers and 43 RBIs, and you have two all-around stars hitting behind Hannah's sister Lauren atop the lineup.
"They strive to be the best hitters they can be, as well as the best pitchers," said Engelkamp, who has coached other pitcher/hitter standouts such as Kaylan Jablonski and Jen Daro. "It comes with preparation."
Preparation is a big reason why Allen transformed from pitcher to one of the state's best two-way players. To expand her game, she started taking weekly hitting lessons before high school.
"I was not a very good hitter when I was younger," Allen said. "I was strictly a pitcher, but I worked really hard the past few years playing club ball and I've just gotten to where I was today through a lot of hard work.
"I used to just think I just need to be a pitcher, and that's all I needed to do, but I decided to make my team better, I needed to be an all-around player, so I started focusing on my fielding and hitting."
Being a pitcher can have its offensive advantages, too.
"Especially when you're thinking about counts," Bahl said. "Say you have two strikes on you and no balls, as a pitcher I'm like, 'OK, in this situation I wouldn't give her anything too good.'"
Norris' Wiggins said being a pitcher helps her recognize the types of pitches coming her way.
"Spin, it really helps for pitchers," the Creighton recruit said. "I've always been able to see what a pitcher is throwing, their spin if it's moving up or out. It has helped me see the ball a lot better and better pitching selection."
Though they have gotten the hang of hitting, pitchers are still pitchers at heart. Nothing beats the thrill of a strikeout to end a critical inning, a no-hitter, or the simple sound of a pitch snapping the leather of a catcher's mitt.
"I get more excited after something good happens pitchingwise because that's something I spend way more time on, so it's way more satisfying to see it pay off," Bahl said. "But hitting, don't get me wrong, it's still really, really exciting to hit a home run."
