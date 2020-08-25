Petrick, Bussey shine in the circle to lift Lincoln East past Southeast in doubleheader

But just like in the first inning, the Spartans didn’t wait long to answer. Thanks in part to five walks and a couple of singles, East scored five fourth-inning runs to take a 7-2 lead. Things would get dicey in the sixth as Southeast put together three runs, which included a Neumayer two-run home run to make it 7-5.

It would get even more uncomfortable for the Spartans in the seventh as Southeast would get the first two runners of the inning on base. But Petrick was stubborn, getting three straight outs to deliver the win.

In the game to follow, Bussey gave an even better pitching performance. In four innings, the sophomore gave up only one run on three hits with five strikeouts.

“I told her this the other night, but she’s probably our most improved player,” Kingery said. “She doesn’t have to be great. She just has to give us a chance and she gave us more than a few opportunities tonight. She threw a really nice game.”

Behind Bussey, the Spartan offense hammered three home runs, including a two-run shot by catcher Rhiannon Martin to lock up the 12-1 win via the run rule.

“I think we feel like we’re growing,” Kingery said. “We’re growing in the right direction and we’re learning how to be the best team that we can be.”

