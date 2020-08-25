Petrick, Bussey shine in the circle to lift Lincoln East past Southeast in doubleheader

Despite scoring 19 runs in two games, the offense wasn’t the highlight in Lincoln East’s doubleheader sweep of Lincoln Southeast on Tuesday night at the Doris Bair Complex.
Behind the arms of junior Campbell Petrick and sophomore Jordan Bussey, the Spartans piggy-backed off their hurler’s performances to limit the Knights to six runs the whole night — including only one run in the second game.
Lincoln East won the first game 7-5 before completing the sweep 12-1 in the nightcap.
“Our pitchers were outstanding,” said Lincoln East coach Lance Kingery. “I felt like our pitchers played and gave us every opportunity to be successful. It all kind of starts in their hands, we made all the routine defensive plays and then made a couple special plays.”
However, both pitchers got early help from their offense as the Spartans took no time to take control, scoring two runs to begin the first game and four runs to begin the second. As a result, Kingery felt it was able to calm both of his pitchers.
“I think anytime you put runs on the board, all of a sudden your pitchers can take a deep breath and go, ‘All right, I feel good.’”
Petrick certainly felt good early on in the opener for East, tossing three shutout innings to give it a 2-0 lead. Southeast answered with two runs to tie the game, including a Katelyn Neumayer solo home run.
But just like in the first inning, the Spartans didn’t wait long to answer. Thanks in part to five walks and a couple of singles, East scored five fourth-inning runs to take a 7-2 lead. Things would get dicey in the sixth as Southeast put together three runs, which included a Neumayer two-run home run to make it 7-5.
It would get even more uncomfortable for the Spartans in the seventh as Southeast would get the first two runners of the inning on base. But Petrick was stubborn, getting three straight outs to deliver the win.
In the game to follow, Bussey gave an even better pitching performance. In four innings, the sophomore gave up only one run on three hits with five strikeouts.
“I told her this the other night, but she’s probably our most improved player,” Kingery said. “She doesn’t have to be great. She just has to give us a chance and she gave us more than a few opportunities tonight. She threw a really nice game.”
Behind Bussey, the Spartan offense hammered three home runs, including a two-run shot by catcher Rhiannon Martin to lock up the 12-1 win via the run rule.
“I think we feel like we’re growing,” Kingery said. “We’re growing in the right direction and we’re learning how to be the best team that we can be.”
