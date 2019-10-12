WAVERLY — Seward coach Rich Eber maybe said it best.
"Holy cow, what a game," he said.
What a day.
Seward, the No. 13 seed entering Saturday's B-6 district finals, rebounded from a 5-4 walk-off loss in Game 1 against No. 5 Waverly to grind out victories in games 2 and 3 to clinch a state softball tournament berth.
The Bluejays won the second game 5-4 in 10 innings and the third 1-0 Saturday at Waverly High School.
Class B's new district format produced a marathon series between Waverly and Seward.
Twenty-four innings, 696 pitches, 48 hits, two walk-off wins, two pitchers who gave it their all.
One district champion.
"I think we learned what we're capable of," said Seward senior Haley Marshall, who had the only RBI hit in Game 3. "We know even if we get down a couple, we can always come back. We'll make the plays and everything will be OK."
Helping carry the load was Sydney Parra.
The Seward workhorse pitcher threw 393 pitches — 103 in the first game, 179 in the second and 111 in the third.
"I asked her after the second game, 'Hey are we good? We could get someone else going?'" Eber recalled. "She kind of looked at me like, 'Are you stupid?'
"She wanted it all the way."
Parra was at her best in the third game. Behind an effective rise ball, she struck out six and scattered six hits.
"I'm feeling amazing," Parra said. "Physically tired, but I have so much adrenaline running through me right now."
So what got Parra through the day?
"The constant encouragement from my teammates and my coaches," she said. "There was no way we were going to lose, and I just kept that mindset."
To get to Game 3, Seward needed an answer in Game 2. Waverly (20-12) landed the first punch, and it came off the bat of junior Morgan Schuelke, who ended the first game with a walk-off RBI hit.
Momentum carried over for the Vikings, who took a 3-0 lead in Game 2. Seward tied the game at 3-3 but trailed 4-3 entering the bottom of the seventh, the final inning.
Seward's Hannah Benedict put down a sacrifice bunt, which moved Jordyn Collins from first base. Aggressive baserunning got Collins to third, and after the ball got past the Waverly infielders, she took off for home. The throw made it to the catcher before Collins reached the plate, but the home-plate umpire called catcher interference and the game was tied at 4-4.
Seward (20-13) forced a third game when Jordin Battaglia put a ball in play in the 10th inning, which scored the winning run from third.
Waverly pitcher Kennedi Claycomb went toe-to-toe with Parra. The senior threw 303 pitches and pitched every inning for Waverly. She, too, was at her best at the end of the day.
"Claycomb was incredible — she kept us off-balanced," Eber said. "It's unique because we've never played a team three times in a row, so with this new format, it does throw a little kink into it and we just had to keep battling. You think the offenses would start to figure each other out, and we couldn't. Both pitchers were phenomenal."
Seward had enough in the tank to celebrate after the final out. The day started at noon and ended shortly after 6:30 p.m. Parra said she was going to need a lot of ice and ibuprofen.
Now the Bluejays look to take the fight to the state tournament.
"We continue to say it's hard to beat somebody that won't stay down," Eber said. "We kept competing and kept battling. We could have easily, after the way we lost the first game, just folded and called it a day after the second game. I'm just proud of them for continuing to compete, and we're going to Hastings."
This was the fourth meeting of the season between the Vikings and Bluejays. All four were decided by one run.