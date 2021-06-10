Papio's Jordyn Bahl selected to play in national all-star game

Jordyn Bahl will swing through California before beginning her collegiate softball career at national power Oklahoma.

The Papillion-La Vista graduate was selected to play in the PGF High School All-American Game, which will take place July 31 in Huntington Beach, California. ESPNU will broadcast the game.

Bahl, a two-time Super-State honorary captain, pieced together arguably the greatest four-year softball career in state history. She is ranked the No. 1 recruit in the country by Elite Extra.

The hard-throwing pitcher will highlight a game roster loaded with the nation's top seniors. Of the 40 players selected to play in the all-star game, 37 are ranked in Extra Elite's top 100, and 32 are in the top 50.

Bahl is the first Nebraskan to play in the game since Millard South's Rylie Unzicker in 2017.

