Papio standout, Oklahoma recruit Jordyn Bahl named Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year

Jordyn Bahl continues to pick up major accolades following one of the greatest high school softball seasons in state history.

The Papillion-La Vista senior-to-be was named the Nebraska Gatorade softball player of the year Thursday. She is now a finalist for the national award, which will be announced in June.

Bahl posted a 27-0 record with a 0.15 earned-run average in leading the Monarchs to a 36-0 season and a Class A state championship. Papio became the first Class A team to finish a season unbeaten.

Bahl, who carries a 4.33 grade-point average in the classroom, was just as dominant at the plate, batting .581 with 59 RBIs while tying the Class A record for home runs with 22.

The Oklahoma recruit is ranked as the nation's No. 1 2021 recruit by Softball America and Extra Inning Softball.

