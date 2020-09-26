Papillion-La Vista's Bahl strikes out 19, throws no-hitter in a battle of the nation's top six teams

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jordyn Bahl was at her best, and Papillion-La Vista, ranked No. 1 in the state and in the country, passed its biggest test of the season with a 3-1 win against Lee's Summit North (Missouri), which is ranked No. 6 nationally by the NFCA.

Bahl, an Oklahoma recruit, threw a no-hitter, striking out 19 batters. Lee's Summit North's only run came after a walk and a pair of Monarch errors.

Brooke Dumont drove in the Monarchs' first run, and she added a sacrifice fly in the third inning. Kate Voisin plated a run with a two-out single in the bottom of the sixth.

That was enough run support for Bahl, who threw 102 pitches, including 70 for strikes.

Lee's Summit North was to play in last week's Monarch Invitational, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, was unable to play multiple days in Omaha. The coaches were able to set up Saturday's showdown with two of the nation's top teams.

The game featured the nation's No. 1 pitching recruit in the 2021 class in Bahl, and the No. 1 position player in Lee's Summit North's Kinsey Fiedler, who is headed to Washington.

Lee's Summit North also played Millard North on Saturday, earning a 12-0 win against the Mustangs.

Papillion-La Vista improved to 27-0 on the season and pushed its state-record win streak to 63 games.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

