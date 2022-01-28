 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Papillion-La Vista Super-State outfielder commits to Creighton

  • Updated
  • 0
Super-State Softball Portraits, 10.28

Junior Emmie Wills of Papillion-La Vista.

 Journal Star file photo

Emmie Wills found her college home, and it's in her backyard.

The Papillion-La Vista outfielder announced her commitment to the Creighton softball program on Thursday night.

"I wouldn't be here without the support of my family, friends and coaches," Wills wrote on social media.

The Bluejays will be getting one of the state's top high school outfielders.

After playing in a backup role as a sophomore, Wills had a breakout junior season. She batted .533 with 14 extra-base hits, 30 RBIs and 41 runs scored.

She had a big state tournament, going 12-for-18 at the plate, and earned first-team Super-State honors.

