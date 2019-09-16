Jordyn Bahl, one of the top pitching prospects in the 2010 recruiting cycle, is going to pitch for the perennial softball powerhouse Sooners.
Bahl committed to Oklahoma, Papillion-La Vista coach Todd Petersen confirmed to the Journal Star on Monday evening.
Bahl's commitment comes in the midst of her best season on the high school diamond. The two-time Super-State first-teamer hasn't given up an earned run 66 1/3 innings, and she has struck out 134 batters.
The junior pieced together a dominating Monday in the Metro Conference Tournament finals. She struck out 17 and allowed only one hit in the Monarchs' 2-0 win against Omaha Marian in the semifinals, and followed with a nine-strikeout, no-hitter against Gretna in the championship game (a 10-0 Papio win).
Bahl also is one of the state's top hitters. She entered Monday hitting .524 with 23 RBIs and six homers.
Bahl committed to Nebraska prior to the start of her freshman season in high school. Wanting to make a more thorough decision, Bahl de-committed in the early part of summer and she became one of the nation's most sought-after recruits.
Many national powers were interested in Bahl, including Minnesota, Texas, Washington, Florida, UCLA, Alabama and Oregon.
OU coach Patty Gasso was among the many DI coaches at the Bellevue East Invitational earlier in the season, watching Bahl pitch.
The Sooners have won four national championships, the last one coming in 2017. They also have won eight straight Big 12 titles.