Paige Mahler pitching No. 7 Freeman out of jams and into Class C state title hunt

MALCOLM — Paige Mahler has a rise ball that does the trick.
But in case it doesn’t, and the Freeman right-handed pitcher is in a jam, she finds another way to come through.
“A big deep breath,” she says. “And sometimes I like to shake it out.”
Mahler shook her way out of back-to-back bases-loaded jams Tuesday evening and helped deliver Class C No. 7 Freeman one of its biggest softball wins of the season, 4-1 over No. 5 Malcolm.
Facing a formidable Clipper offense, Mahler struck out eight and scattered eight hits. Her rise ball was very effective, and so was her ability to deliver clutch pitches with traffic on the bases. Her defense made plays, too.
Malcolm had the bases loaded in the fourth and fifth innings, but Mahler got out of both frames without giving up a run. A double play ended the threat in the fourth.
“Usually when the going gets tough, she just does a nice job of staying calm and pitching through things, and what happens, happens,” first-year Freeman coach Gene Busboom said. “She’s just solid that way. She doesn’t give games away by going crazy out there.”
Mahler has emerged as one of the top arms in Class C, and she’s giving the Falcons a chance to win each time out.
“Confidence builds (on the team), obviously you have a chance, and that’s huge in sports,” Busboom added.
With Mahler leading the way, Freeman has pushed itself into the conversation as one of the top teams in Class C. With only one senior on the roster, Freeman (16-5) is showing it has a bright future. But the Falcons are built to win now.
Sophomores Kloey Johnson, Cassie Klein and Dakota Haner bat 1-2-3 in the lineup, and Klein’s two-run hit in the third inning Tuesday got the Falcons on the board.
Clinging to a one-run lead, the Falcon offense added two insurance runs in the seventh, including an RBI base-knock from Haner.
The Clippers (13-9) got a strong performance from senior pitcher Abbi Arroyo (four strikeouts, seven hits allowed), who went toe-to-toe with Mahler.
“I thought Abbi pitched extremely well,” Malcolm coach Travis Meyer said. “She should never lose that game.
“(The seventh) the pressure’s on us, because we don’t do something in innings that we have available to us to flip momentum.”
Tuesday’s game was a matchup of two teams from the ECNC with hopes and the talent to push to Hastings in October.
The Clippers and Falcons could see each other again in this weekend’s conference tournament as both try to build up wild-card points.
Malcolm is seeking its third straight state trip while Freeman is aiming for their first appearance. The Falcons fell short in last year’s district round.
“I think about that all the time,” Mahler said. “How we fell a little bit short and I use that at motivation to keep going.”
Around the bases
* Norfolk snapped No. 4 Lincoln East’s 19-game win streak with a 5-3 win in Game 1 of a doubleheader Tuesday night. Norfolk also beat No. 2 Lincoln Southwest at the beginning of the season. East rebounded with a 4-3 win in Game 2.
* Class A No. 1 Gretna and Class B No. 2 Hastings will meet Thursday night in Gretna. For the Tigers, who lost to Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt 1-0 on Saturday, it will be a chance to show it is among the top two or three teams in the state regardless of class.
