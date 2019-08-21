Jeff Sturgeon was cutting the grass and prepping the school's softball field in time for the first practice.
The third-year Omaha Burke coach was getting things set for the fall. New season. New vibes.
But it also turned into time for reflection as a typical summer day was winding down.
"I took a couple pictures later at sunset time to kind of relive everything we had done last year," Sturgeon said. "There's a lot of flash points for me since that state tournament."
Those flash points made up a feel-good run by Omaha Burke. The Bulldogs reached the state tournament for the first time since 2005, and recorded 22 wins.
But while Burke was making a historic run, its coach was dealt a major health scare during the district tournament. Doctors would later find out Sturgeon had a baseball-sized tumor in front of his brain.
The Bulldogs rallied around their coach. They pieced together an emotional win against Lincoln North Star in a district final, and got to experience a state tournament.
Sturgeon is now cancer-free, the softball field is ready and Burke is set to prove that last year was no fluke.
"I don't want to be that Cinderella team that just made one run," senior outfielder Emma Rosonke said. "We want to keep it going."
Yes, the Bulldogs are a determined bunch. It showed in a businesslike practice Wednesday, one day before the season-opener against Bellevue West.
They know getting back to Hastings will not be easy. That's why Sturgeon is stressing mental toughness. If the players need a reminder, they can look to the backs of their teammates. The team's practice shirts list the "7 C's of Mental Toughness."
Competitive. Confident. Control. Committed. Composure. Courage. Consistency.
"The culture has really changed," Sturgeon said. "A lot of buy-in. I think they really understand what it's going to take to be successful and compete in Class A. They've put in a lot of hard work, they're a really a tight-knit group and I think everything that they went through last year really brought them together. It's more like a family than it is a team. I feel very blessed and honored to be a part of it."
Sturgeon said last year's health scare put a new perspective on how he approaches life and coaching.
He woke up at 2:30 a.m. on a Thursday, the first day of districts, with a bad headache. A migraine, one of four of five he gets a year, Sturgeon thought.
But the pain got worse. He tried to coach through it, but by the third inning of the first game, Sturgeon had his daughter Jordyn, one of his assistants, take over calling pitches. Burke beat Omaha South and played a second game that day. Sturgeon tried to give it a go, but the headache was getting more painful. After another win, the team went back to Omaha, but Sturgeon went to the hospital in Lincoln.
A scan revealed the tumor.
"The first thing I thought, 'OK, how am I going to approach this? Is it cancer?'" Sturgeon said. "I was really scared because I had young kids. It completely caught me off-guard."
When the Bulldogs took the field the next day in Lincoln, they didn't know of the diagnosis. Sturgeon was still in the hospital when the game started and he watched an emotional win via FaceTime, compliments of a parent holding up a phone to record the action.
Sturgeon talked to the doctors in the days that followed. He wanted to delay surgery to remove the tumor and be with his team for the state tournament. The doctors said it was OK and Sturgeon was back in the third-base box, but this time on a bigger stage. He had surgery on Oct. 31 and the tumor was found to be benign.
"For me, after the surgery, it's just been a life-changer," Sturgeon said. "Every day I just feel blessed. It was a blessing to be where I'm at. I feel very blessed to be around this particular group, the parents, the school, OPS and the whole softball community has been so supportive."
The sequence of events scared Sturgeon's second family, his players. Junior infielder Paige Davison said it was an emotional time for the team.
"He's like the least-deserving person of it and he's our second dad to all of us," senior Liz Stych added. "It's softball, but it's never just softball."
Sturgeon calls himself a "plagiarism coach." He likes to take ideas from other coaches and apply them at Burke. Among those ideas: letters.
He had the players write letters to softball. "Treat it like a friend or a family member," Sturgeon said.
Sturgeon wrote his own letter to softball. He thanked the sport for giving him a second family.
"The ball field is like a second home that I feel secure in," he said. "It helped me through the surgery, it helped me through the recovery. For me, it's truly like a family. It's not a cliché term for me. The girls are are all just like my daughters and I'm truly, truly blessed. It's really changed my life in so many ways to become a better person and a better coach."
Those seven C's helped Sturgeon through October and November last year. Now the Bulldogs, ranked sixth in Class A and with the majority of their team back, are looking to take those same seven C's into the 2019 season.
"Obviously we have something to live up to now," Davison said. "We don't just want to be a one-hit wonder team. We want to make it back to state and do even better than we did last year."