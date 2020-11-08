 Skip to main content
North Star's Roth, Crete's Jurgens commit to UNK softball
North Star's Roth, Crete's Jurgens commit to UNK softball

Lincoln North Star's Lyndsey Roth connects for an RBI triple to give the Gators a 2-0 lead against Grand Island in the first game of a doubleheader at Bair Softball Complex in 2018.

The Nebraska-Kearney softball team picked up weekend commitments from a pair of all-state softball players.

Lincoln North Star senior Lyndsey Roth and Crete senior Leah Jurgens each announced their pledges to the Lopers on Saturday.

UNK will be getting one of the state's top catchers in Roth, a two-time first-team Super-Stater. She was among the Class A leaders in batting as a senior, hitting .557 with 64 hits, 17 doubles, eight homers and 33 RBIs.

Roth committed only one error behind the plate.

Jurgens, who played at second base, received second-team all-state honors in Class B after hitting .469. The Cardinal lead-off hitter hit 18 extra-base hits and had a .977 fielding percentage.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

