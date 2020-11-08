North Star's Roth, Crete's Jurgens commit to UNK softball

The Nebraska-Kearney softball team picked up weekend commitments from a pair of all-state softball players.

Lincoln North Star senior Lyndsey Roth and Crete senior Leah Jurgens each announced their pledges to the Lopers on Saturday.

UNK will be getting one of the state's top catchers in Roth, a two-time first-team Super-Stater. She was among the Class A leaders in batting as a senior, hitting .557 with 64 hits, 17 doubles, eight homers and 33 RBIs.

Roth committed only one error behind the plate.

Jurgens, who played at second base, received second-team all-state honors in Class B after hitting .469. The Cardinal lead-off hitter hit 18 extra-base hits and had a .977 fielding percentage.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.