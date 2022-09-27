North Star's Krieser plays through pain of losing a friend: 'Ready to do it for her'

Lincoln North Star's Aubriana Krieser draws a "P" in the dirt at every at-bat to bring her comfort.

Krieser now holds the career home run mark for the Navigators with 26, surpassing Sydney Nieveen's (2013-17) total of 20, and broke the single-season home run mark as a junior with 14.

But her new record is just numbers on the path of how she got there.

It was March when news broke of Omaha Skutt's Paige Roessner's death. Roessner was a part of the vast Nebraska softball family. A competitor on the field and a friend off it. Krieser vowed to play her senior season in her honor — every moment and every at-bat.

“I still think about it every day — every day,” Krieser said. “When I pick up a bat, I just think about her and doing it for her. It took me a little bit to get going, but I had my Nebraska Gold (club) family there for me.

“It was definitely hard. I think all the Nebraska Gold organizations and golf tournaments really helped a lot. A lot of people wear her bracelets on their wrist, write the number 33 or a 'P' in the dirt. We are always there for her and her parents have done a lot in the softball program. Them just being here is a blessing, too.”

Every time Krieser steps up to the plate, there is that letter "P" she draws just to the left of the batter's box.

“It just makes me calm,” the North Star senior said. “It makes me calm and ready to hit. Ready to do it for her.”

The North Star senior broke the career record last week against Lincoln Northeast in a doubleheader with a blast over a Doris Bair Complex fence. She has homered six times over the past week since then.

Krieser has been a big part of the Navigators program and for head coach Mike Roth. But Roth wants to bridge the gap between athletes and their sport.

“There has got to be more out there for these kids,” Roth said. “There has to be better up-and-down, side-to-side communication from administration to health care people in the school system communicating this stuff.

“I knew how important Paige was and still is in her life. That is a driving force on things she is trying to do. There is a lot of things (Krieser) has to navigate that if we don't have the resources and the ability to know what that means we can't help them move through that. It shouldn't be in a quick way, but a very solid reinforced way of saying, 'We got you, we are here for you and let's keep moving forward. You're going to have a bad day, but you've got to pick yourself back up and we are right here to help you get up.' I don't think there is enough of that out there right now.”

Lincoln Southeast 14, Lincoln North Star 9: The Knights rallied from a 7-0 deficit Tuesday at Doris Bair Complex through four innings, scoring six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and eight more in the sixth to overwhelm the Navigators.

It's the first victory for Eric Neumayer and the Knights since Neumayer took over the program in late August.

“It was a good game,” Neumayer said. “North Star did some good things. For us, it was good to come out and win this on Senior Night. We've had a few chances to win and we just haven't pulled through yet. It was a good feeling.”

Kalli Mckeon led the Southeast rally with a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth. Abby Cook and Molly Kutilek add two RBIs apiece.