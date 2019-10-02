The bracket for the Heartland Athletic Conference softball tournament is set.
Lincoln North Star (23-7) is the top seed for Friday's one-day tournament, which will start at 10 a.m. at Grand Island's Veteran's Field Softball Complex.
Here is the schedule:
Game 1--Lincoln Northeast vs. Fremont, 10 a.m.
Game 2--Grand Island vs. Lincoln High, 10 a.m.
Game 3--Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Pius X, 10 a.m.
Game 4--Lincoln North Star vs. Game 1 winner, noon
Game 5--Kearney vs. Lincoln East, noon
Game 6--Norfolk vs. Game 2 winner, noon
Game 7--Lincoln Southwest vs. Game 3 winner, noon
Game 8--Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.
Game 9--Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 2 p.m.
Game 10--Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 2 p.m.
Game 11--Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 2 p.m.
Game 12--Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 13--Game 8 loser vs. Game 9 loser, 4 p.m.
Game 14--Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 15--Game 10 loser vs. Game 11 loser, 4 p.m.
Note: Game 1, 2 and 3 losers will play round-robin games at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.