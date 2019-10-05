Just like how she handles her studies in school, Kyrah Dailey did her homework when it came to picking her college destination.
Once Maine, and its softball program, became a front-runner in Dailey's recruiting process, the Lincoln North Star junior took a deeper dive into the school.
"I just wanted to make sure," Dailey said. "I was making sure everything I wanted was there, I wanted to make sure they had the program (engineering) that I wanted. I was (checking) safety and the city. Looking up scholarships for the school.
"I did lots of homework."
Dailey recently committed to play softball for the Bears. She received a scholarship offer while sitting in Mike Coutts' office on Sept. 1 during a visit to the school.
Dailey got a chance to hang out with the Maine coaches and watch a camp take place. She also got a chance to take in the Maine scenery, a perk for Dailey, who loves to go hiking and exploring the outdoors.
"I loved the greenery," said Dailey, who also had interest from Marshall, Memphis, Murray State, West Georgia and Fairleigh-Dickinson. "I got off the plane and we're driving up from Boston to Maine and there's just trees everywhere."
Dailey is enjoying a nice season with the Navigators. She's part of a talented batting lineup and plays in right field.
Dailey wasn't the only North Star softball player to commit recently. Senior second baseman Carly Dembowski, the Navigators' leadoff hitter, committed to Nebraska-Kearney.
Dembowski was a second-team Super-Stater in 2018.