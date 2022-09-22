North Star rallies past Northeast with walk-off blast

Lincoln North Star showed fight and grit Thursday at Doris Bair Complex.

Trailing 3-1 to Lincoln Northeast in the bottom of the seventh inning and down to their final three outs, Aubrianna Krieser and Sydney Chubbuck hit back-to-back home runs to walk off the Rockets in style.

Krieser hit a two-run blast to knot the score 3-3, and Chubbuck gave herself the victory on the mound with a solo shot to dead center two pitches later.

“One of the things you have to give the kids credit for is they show that tenacity,” North Star head coach Mike Roth said. “Staying in the game and not quitting. They've done that all year and of course this is one of those situations where the early part of the year we get behind or we tie it up and then don't find a way to finish.”

The bats came alive late, but it was the arm of Chubbuck that kept the Navigators in striking distance.

Northeast loaded the bases in the second and sixth innings but failed to find the big hit when they needed it.

“You could tell by the emotions how much it meant to (Chubbuck),” Roth said of Chubbuck's home run. “She had been fighting her butt off on the mound to keep things minimized so we could stay in that game. Give Syd credit for that, because she did a great job.”

Northeast finished with 10 total hits and took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning off a 2-RBI single from Kirsten Peterson. Elleon Boden added a home run in the top of the fourth to give the Rockets a 3-1 advantage.

Ainsley Garcia allowed just four hits to the Navigators, but all four hits proved vital.

Piper Ruhl led North Star off with a home run in the bottom of the first inning to cut into Northeast's lead. Then the next three hits came in the bottom of the seventh inning with all three scoring to take the 4-3 victory.