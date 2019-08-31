An array of contributors left Lincoln North Star softball coach Brittany Hansen struggling to pare the list down following her team’s 3-0 day at the LPS Classic on Saturday at Bair Softball Complex.
Whether it was offense, defense, pitching or clutch hitting, the Navigators put it all on display as they captured their pool for the third straight year.
“We really focused this week on attacking strikes in the zone,” Hansen said. “I think that translated at the plate throughout the day. We had so many girls that hit well. Hanna Roth, Lyndsey Roth, Halie Gibson; I can’t just pick out one person. All our hitters one through nine came out and did their job.”
The Gators got a clutch hit to win their opening game of the day 6-5 over Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt. Reece Sullivan legged out an infield single to score Carly Dembowski after the SkyHawks had roared back to tie the game after falling behind 5-0.
After knocking off North Platte 7-3, North Star saved its best for last in a 16-0 trouncing of Class A No. 10 Elkhorn South. Alexis Hubbard hurled a three-inning no-hitter, and Hanna Roth went deep as the Gators pounded out 15 hits.
“The girls just came out and were ready to play today,” Hansen said. “We played some close games; it was a good day for us learning how to close, and then we came out and dominated the last game, which is what we asked from them.”
Southwest joined North Star as a pool winner, but the Silver Hawks — after winning their first two games of the day over defending state champs Elkhorn (Class B) and Wayne (Class C) — dropped their finale 11-7 to an upstart Waverly team. Three teams (Southwest, Elkhorn and Waverly) finished pool play 2-1, with the Silver Hawks winning the tie-breaker.
“It’s a long day and you have to stay focused,” Southwest coach Mark Watt said. “We talked about it, but you have to do it. Give credit to Waverly; they played really well, but we weren’t as mentally prepared as we needed to be.
“We did play very, very well (versus Elkhorn and Wayne). We saw two of the top pitchers in the state and hit the ball hard.”
One of those top pitchers was Wayne’s Tori Kniesche. The South Dakota State commit held a 4-2 lead entering the bottom of the eighth before Southwest rallied.
Two hit-by-pitches and a walk made it 4-3, before Taylor Fritz delivered a walk-off, two-run double.
Waverly, with several newcomers in its lineup, proved it could hang with the elite teams. The Vikings walked off Wayne 1-0 in extras, before the offense asserted itself in the win over Southwest.
“Our bats came alive that last game,” Vikings coach Amanda Schaefer said. “And if we can support our pitching with offense, we can become the entire package.”
Other pool winners on the day were: Northwest, Beatrice, Norris and Kearney.