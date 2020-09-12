Norris captures its first EMC softball title in 10 years behind a complete day at the ballpark

That included withstanding some early pressure from a talented Bennington team, which jumped to a 3-0 lead in the second inning of the final.

"I told the girls, they're going to come and punch us in the mouth, and that's what they do," Kyle McMurray said. "We told the girls, 'Hey, stay patient. We have an approach, stay patient and we're going to win the last four innings.'"

Norris followed suit.

Taylor McMurray got the Titans on the board with a two-run homer in the bottom of the second, and Norris strung together five straight hits in the fourth inning in taking a 5-3 lead.

The first four Titans got on base in the sixth inning as they expanded the lead to 9-3 behind a two-run hit from Maddie Collier.

Wiggins, who struck out nine, didn't allow another run over the final five innings.

"As freshmen we knew this would be our year, this would be our highest potential and peak, so it just means a lot to see us reaching that peak," said Taylor McMurray, one of 11 seniors on the Norris roster.

Bennington (12-5) entered the EMC final on a 10-game winning streak, which included wins against Blair and Elkhorn North on Saturday.