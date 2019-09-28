Rain put a halt to the last third of softball games at the Lincoln Southeast Invitational on Saturday at Doris Bair Complex.
The weather, however, didn't dampen the confidence of several teams hoping to use the event to prepare for the conference and district tournament grind.
For several Class B schools, the tournament gave them a chance to play against Class A competition.
Beatrice, ranked No. 2 in B, rallied to beat Class A No. 8 Lincoln North Star 5-3 on Addison Barnard's walk-off home run before losing to Class A No. 2 Omaha Marian 4-0.
Norris, ranked fourth in Class B, also got another chance to play against bigger schools. The Titans defeated Lincoln Pius X 9-6 and turned around to beat Grand Island 7-1. Both wins came against Class A schools.
"It gives us more confidence, and when we're playing Class A it kind of makes us strong and we have an urge to beat a team that's Class A," Norris senior infielder/pitcher Carli Kohout said.
Norris (16-5) also defeated some Class A teams in the LPS Classic earlier in the season. Titans coach Dave Carpenter said the key is to approach every game the same, no matter the opponent.
"We really feel like we want to play up to our capabilities regardless of opponent," Carpenter said. "But when it's over and if you're successful, yes, you take a lot of pride in beating a Class A team."
Beatrice, coming off a walk-off win against No. 3 Crete on Thursday, embraced the challenge it faced Saturday, going head-to-head with two of the best in Class A.
You have free articles remaining.
"That's the reason why we're in those tournaments, to play good teams and get better overall," Beatrice coach Gary Lytle said. "The girls were excited to play top teams from Class A, and it was a good opportunity for us."
Beatrice (22-4) was able to play all three of its games Saturday, capping it with an 11-1 win against Columbus. Barnard added another homer in the victory.
Omaha Marian (15-5) only got one game under its belt, but the Crusaders looked strong against the Lady Orange. Freshman Maddia Groff, who has emerged as one of the top pitchers in the state, struck out six and limited Beatrice to one hit in a game that was called in the fifth because of time limit.
Groff was slowly worked into things early in the season. She has taken on a bigger role, and that's allowing the Crusaders to trot out their best defensive lineup when Abby Russell, a Division I prospect at shortstop, is not pitching.
"We don't have a lot of big bombers, but the girls just do a good job of stringing hits together and staying disciplined, and not swinging at a lot of nonstrikes," Marian coach Chad Perkins said.
Groff has racked up a lot of strikeouts this year and often doesn't look like a freshman in the circle.
"Her composure for a freshman is outstanding, and then she just does a good job of not getting behind in the count," Perkins said. "And she hits her spots so well."
Other teams to go unbeaten in Saturday's rain-shortened tournament were Omaha Skutt (3-0), Elkhorn (3-0) and North Platte (2-0).
Elkhorn, ranked third in Class A, rallied from down 5-0 to beat Blair and then got a 1-0 shutout win against Norfolk with Syd Nuismer in the circle.