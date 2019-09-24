MALCOLM — Lightning flickered harmlessly in the distance in each direction Tuesday night.
The biggest strikes came on the field and in the sixth inning from the Freeman lineup.
After Class C No. 3 Malcolm closed to within one run, the No. 9 Falcons scored seven runs on six hits in the sixth to pull away for a 12-7 win.
After a few games had gotten way from Freeman this season, Tuesday night was about finishing, senior RaeAnn Hartwig said.
“That was the main thing our coach talked about is finishing the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings,” the catcher said. “We got through there and we had that big inning, and it just showed us that we can relax a little bit, but we had to make sure we couldn’t just take it off.”
Addie Hestermann and Kaitlyn Hostetler hit back-to-back two-run singles in Freeman’s big inning.
The Falcons (15-7) rebounded from Thursday’s loss to Cass County Central in a big way. They have also have surpassed last year’s win total.
The experience and team chemistry are there. Many of the players have played summer ball together for five years.
Freeman coach Cassie Muir sees another reason behind the team’s rise.
“I think it’s the drive from my seniors and some of the juniors,” she said. “Six seniors, they know it’s their last year. They have the drive to want to get to state, so I think that was a big thing this year.”
Senior pitcher Addison Dorn and Hartwig helped lead the charge against the Clippers. Dorn scattered seven hits against a potent Malcolm lineup, and Hartwig’s night included three hits (including a towering homer that barely stayed fair), two walks, three RBIs and a run into the fence to make a catch on a pop-up in foul territory.
“Like our coach said, this was like a state tournament game, so we have to have confidence that we can play with anybody, beat anybody, be on our 'A' game, which we were tonight,” Hartwig said.
Malcolm (13-7), which had a stretch of 12 games in 11 days, was hampered by five errors.
Clippers coach Travis Meyer said his team has had defensive challenges recently.
“I think we can hit with anybody, but we’ve been preaching, ‘If you don’t defend, it’s going to come back and get you,'” he said. “Tonight it did.”
Malcolm, which plays one of the toughest schedules in the state (it nearly knocked off Class A No. 3 Elkhorn on Saturday) will look to bounce back in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament, which is Saturday in Auburn.
Malcolm freshman Alanea Babb drove in three runs, including two on a homer, against Freeman.