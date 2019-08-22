BEATRICE -- Beatrice can win a lot of games with the pitching of Addison Barnard. It can win games with a deep lineup, with power and with speed.
On Thursday, the first day of the high school softball season, the No. 2 Lady Orange gave a new meaning to the phrase "timely hitting" in a 5-2 five-inning win against No. 7 Norris.
Beatrice held a 3-2 lead entering the bottom of the fifth in a game that was starting to run up against the 90-minute time limit. Norris recorded two quick outs -- one more would have given the Titans another shot in the top of the sixth.
But Beatrice’s Olivia Aden drew a walk and Whitney Schwisow followed with a single to left field. After an intentional walk to Super-Stater Addison Barnard, Hannah Lytle drove in two runs with a single. Lytle’s hit extended the inning and time ran out a batter later.
It was four seniors atop the Beatrice lineup that made sure Norris didn’t get another chance to hit.
“Our seniors came up really big there,” Beatrice coach Gary Lytle said. “We battled there, they had good at-bats and seniors did a good job getting us to that point to where the time was going to run out.
“It was a real good inning. Real clutch.”
Barnard, meanwhile, overcame a little trouble in the circle early and finished strong. The Wichita State recruit struck out eight and limited Norris to four hits.
Beatrice (2-0) capped the evening with a 12-0 three-inning win against Southern/Diller-Odell.
The Lady Orange are looking to improve on last year’s runner-up finish at the Class B state tournament. Most of the players from that team are back, and freshman Avery Barnard has been added to the mix. She started at shortstop Thursday.
Beatrice is set for a pair of big tests this weekend. The Lady Orange will play No. 9 Northwest and No. 3 Hastings in Grand Island.
“Every game we play is important, but the main thing early in the season is to come out and give the girls an opportunity to develop and kind of get settled in and get comfortable with what they’re doing,” Lytle said.
Like Beatrice, the No. 7 Titans have big goals this season. Norris returns seven starters and got an encouraging pitching performance from junior Alexis Wiggins, who kept Beatrice off balance early on. She also hit a two-run homer in the second to give the Titans a 2-1 lead.
“She’s gotten strong and she’s a very competitive athlete,” Norris coach Dave Carpenter said.
Thursday’s games provided the Titans an early gauge. Norris (1-1) opened the day with an 8-3 win against Southern/Diller-Odell (0-2). The Titans hit three homers in the win.
“We’ve been preaching about, we have one goal and that’s to make it to the state tournament,” Carpenter said. “I told the girls (after the Beatrice game) that the team goal was never to go undefeated. We got that out of the way pretty quick. They’re (Beatrice) a good team. It’s good to play a team like that early in the season.”