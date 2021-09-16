No. 4 East softball shows it 'can play with anybody' after unleashing offense against Millard West

Mission accomplished.

The first two Spartan batters — Adams and Emilee Haggadone — each saw one pitch and delivered doubles to the fence. The next four Spartans reached base as East (17-3) built a 5-0 lead after the first inning. It was 12-1 after the second, a frame that began when Adams crushed a ball over the left-field fence.

Behind 13 hits over the first two innings, the Spartans delivered a strong message.

But Millard West didn’t go down quietly. Macie Wyman hit a three-run shot in the fourth and the Wildcats got to within 12-8 before East put the game away in the sixth.

“We knew up 12-1 that this is far from over,” Kingery said. “He’s (Millard West coach Don Brummer) too good at what he does and his kids play like him. It was a matter of at what point do we stem the tide.”

In addition to having their pitchers pushed — the top of Millard West’s lineup is quite strong — the Spartans’ mettle was tested, too.

But a strong finish — a two-run double by Adams and a game-ending RBI hit by Haggedone, who had four hits — sent East to a 15th straight win ahead of Friday’s Omaha Westside Invitational.