No. 4 East softball shows it 'can play with anybody' after unleashing offense against Millard West

There is no such thing as a long, quiet win streak.
But as top-ranked Gretna was building toward a Metro Tournament title and as second-ranked Omaha Marian and third-ranked Lincoln Southwest were building on their strengths, Lincoln East was rolling right along to the tune of 14 straight wins.
None of those wins came against teams in the top 10, and East had a chance to spice up the streak Thursday night with No. 8 Millard West at Doris Bair Complex.
The No. 4 Spartans sent a smashing statement to the rest of Class A that it has the makings for a special finish to 2021. Behind a 20-hit night, East put away the Wildcats 16-8 in six innings.
“Up until now, the competition, we’ve been rolling,” said senior Morgan Adams, who went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a homer and four RBIs. “It was good to play somebody at a high level and it was good to prove to ourselves that we can play with anybody.”
The win came against a Millard West team that beat Lincoln Southwest earlier in the year and traded zeros with the No. 1 Dragons on Tuesday before falling 1-0 late.
Was Thursday a chance to show Class A that East was up there?
“I wouldn’t go so far to say we were proving we were one of the better teams,” East coach Lance Kingery said. “I think we were looking for a chance to show people that we can execute at a high level.”
Mission accomplished.
The first two Spartan batters — Adams and Emilee Haggadone — each saw one pitch and delivered doubles to the fence. The next four Spartans reached base as East (17-3) built a 5-0 lead after the first inning. It was 12-1 after the second, a frame that began when Adams crushed a ball over the left-field fence.
Behind 13 hits over the first two innings, the Spartans delivered a strong message.
But Millard West didn’t go down quietly. Macie Wyman hit a three-run shot in the fourth and the Wildcats got to within 12-8 before East put the game away in the sixth.
“We knew up 12-1 that this is far from over,” Kingery said. “He’s (Millard West coach Don Brummer) too good at what he does and his kids play like him. It was a matter of at what point do we stem the tide.”
In addition to having their pitchers pushed — the top of Millard West’s lineup is quite strong — the Spartans’ mettle was tested, too.
But a strong finish — a two-run double by Adams and a game-ending RBI hit by Haggedone, who had four hits — sent East to a 15th straight win ahead of Friday’s Omaha Westside Invitational.
“It was great to come out really hot and we had a lot of energy in the beginning,” Adams said. “It was good for us to have that (Millard West rally) because it was good for us to dig deep and battle back, know that the game isn’t over, that we have to stay strong the whole time.”
Millard West (9-8) also has a busy weekend. The Wildcats will play No. 3 Southwest to open the Papillion-La Vista Invitational on Friday. The field includes multiple rated teams.
Around the bases
* Omaha Marian avenged a Metro Tournament semifinal setback — a 1-0 walk-off loss — with a 2-1 win against No. 7 Papillion-La Vista on Thursday night. The Crusaders rallied behind Reagan Driebelbis’ two-run homer in the sixth.
* Gretna’s grinder of a week continued with an 8-6 victory against No. 6 Millard South. The Dragons turn their attention to the Papio tournament.
* Tatum Montelongo had herself a night Tuesday. The North Platte ace and 2020 Super-State pitcher pitched a perfect game against Scottsbluff. She also hit three home runs in the doubleheader.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.