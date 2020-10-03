No. 3 Southwest responds in a big way to win HAC Tournament in Kearney

The Lincoln Southwest softball team sure knew how to respond Saturday at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament in Kearney.

The Class A No. 3 Silver Hawks trailed after the top of the first inning in each of their games Saturday only to throw big counter punches, turning two games into routs.

Southwest defeated No. 8 Lincoln Southeast 13-1 in three innings in the championship game, putting the game away with 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning.

In the semifinal, the Silver Hawks trailed 4-0 to No. 7 Lincoln North Star before coming up to bat. They scored eight runs in bottom of the first and then accelerated toward a 16-4 win in three innings.

That's 29 runs in six innings of work for the Southwest bats.

Southwest sent 14 batters to the plate in the first inning against Southeast, scoring 11 runs on eight hits. The inning was capped by a two-run homer from junior Madison Divis, who finished with two blasts and six RBIs.

Eight of those first-inning runs came with two outs.

North Star jumped on Southwest 4-0 behind a three-run homer from Emerson Thompson.