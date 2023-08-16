Three new coaches take over Lincoln softball programs this fall, and each of them is already ahead of the curve.

Dale Ruhl takes over at North Star, Tim Isaacs will lead Pius X and Taylor Kieser is in charge at Southeast.

The Gators, 19-22 last season, have the bulk of a lineup returning that took some of Class A’s top teams in 2022 to the final out. Pius X returns four-year starters Sara Iburg and Hayley Lutjeharms, along with six other returning starters. Southeast brings back a youthful group that includes nine starters, along with Ava Neumayer back from injury, that could catch some teams by surprise.

“The first thing we talked about was the culture here,” Ruhl said. “We have some talent coming back, and we showed signs of that last year. The biggest thing we have talked about is our belief, and believing going into games that we can win. … With Nebraska Gold or any club team, you bring kids from all over, here I think there is a sense of pride of representing your school and your classmates.”

Both North Star and Pius X had stretches during the season of cracking the Class A top-10 rankings, and that is something Ruhl has pointed to as the softball season begins Thursday for many teams across the state.

“We talk about 21 outs all the time,” Ruhl said. “It takes 21 to beat us and 21 to beat someone. I think the drive is there from this group. I really do. … Even last year, the first weekend tournament, we took Papillion and Gretna right to the final out. I think belief and playing full seven innings is going to make a huge difference.

“If we stay healthy and get all nine (players) moving in the right direction, on a given night we can beat anybody,” Ruhl added. “One thing we talk about every day is act like a Gator. Aggressive, confident and tough. We talk about it almost every practice. Just that overall attitude of being aggressive on the bases.

Pius X and Southeast are following similar paths with new coaches in consecutive seasons.

Isaacs takes over a Bolts squad that went 22-21 under Jamie Reed in Reed's only season at Pius X, while the Knights finished 7-30 under two different head coaches last year, Toni Closner and Eric Neumayer. Closner was named the head softball coach at Peru State last fall, and Neumayer took over to lead a young Southeast squad down the stretch.

"It's been a real smooth transition, because I'm a counselor at the school and have been for four years," Isaacs said. "The first two years I was a JV coach, so a lot of these kids that are at the varsity level now, I coached at the JV level their freshman and sophomore year. A lot of familiarity with me and the kids. They know my personality, I know them."

With new coaches comes the goal of getting to the state tournament, with all three teams not far removed from their last appearance. The Knights advanced to Hastings in 2021, while Pius X made an appearance in 2018 and North Star in 2019. Pius X and North Star both appeared in district finals in 2022.

"My message to them right now is to raise your expectations," Isaacs said. "Everything matters. Every rep in practice, every at-bat in a game and every opponent. A fear none, respect all kind of mentality. … For the last two years, in both seasons (Pius X) was a third seed in their district and lost the district final to the eventual state champion. … I think that has helped illustrate to them that they are not as far off as they thought they were and to raise your expectations."

