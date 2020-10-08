Neumayer's catch against North Star charges up Knights, who clinch first state berth since 2013

Lincoln Southeast has a knack for taking the wind out of an opponent's sails with the bats.
On Thursday, it was the glove of right fielder Katelyn Neumayer.
Lincoln North Star's Kyrah Dailey smacked what appeared set to be a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Neumayer made her way to the fence, reached over and made a dazzling catch to rob Dailey of a home run and keep momentum in the Knights' favor.
Neumayer's catch ignited screams and smiles along the first-base line. An inning later, the No. 8 Knights were celebrating an A-6 district championship following an 11-4 win against the No. 7 Navigators at Doris Bair Complex.
"I just kept on going back and I know my (center fielder) Maggie (Helms), she just kept saying, 'You've got it, you've got it,'" said Neumayer, a junior. "She never warned me about the fence, which is a good thing, because I then I probably would have thought about it more. I just reached over and it just happened to go in (the glove)."
Southeast had a couple of things working in its favor at that point in the game. It had a seven-run lead and North Star was running out of outs. Southeast also would have gotten a mulligan (a rematch) if North Star had won.
That said, Neumayer's catch — she said it was the best catch of her career — gave the team another charge on a day full of them for the Knights (30-13).
"That was probably the biggest momentum shift right there was robbing that," Southeast coach Toni Closner said. "That kind of helped seal the deal right there, I think."
Closner said the Knights were determined to keep momentum on their side heading into the final day. Southeast was up 4-0 after the top of the first inning, and after North Star cut the deficit to 7-4, it responded by manufacturing four runs in a variety of ways in the top of the sixth.
Karis Gifford had three hits and drove in three runs for the Knights, who created a slogan in the summer: RTO.
Road to October (14th), which is the first day of state.
"We were ready to go," said Closner, the Knights' first-year coach. "These girls have worked so hard all year. They've been striving for it every day. They came out here and they weren't worried by all the noise, they just came out here and played because they didn't want to play two today, so they came out here and took care of business right away."
Southeast will be making its first state appearance since 2013.
"It's absolutely amazing," Neumayer said. "I couldn't have asked for a better group of girls to do this with."
North Star, which opened the day with a 14-0 win against Lincoln Pius X in an elimination game, finishes its season at 24-14.
