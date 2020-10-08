Neumayer's catch against North Star charges up Knights, who clinch first state berth since 2013

"That was probably the biggest momentum shift right there was robbing that," Southeast coach Toni Closner said. "That kind of helped seal the deal right there, I think."

Closner said the Knights were determined to keep momentum on their side heading into the final day. Southeast was up 4-0 after the top of the first inning, and after North Star cut the deficit to 7-4, it responded by manufacturing four runs in a variety of ways in the top of the sixth.

Karis Gifford had three hits and drove in three runs for the Knights, who created a slogan in the summer: RTO.

Road to October (14th), which is the first day of state.

"We were ready to go," said Closner, the Knights' first-year coach. "These girls have worked so hard all year. They've been striving for it every day. They came out here and they weren't worried by all the noise, they just came out here and played because they didn't want to play two today, so they came out here and took care of business right away."

Southeast will be making its first state appearance since 2013.

"It's absolutely amazing," Neumayer said. "I couldn't have asked for a better group of girls to do this with."