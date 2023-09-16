Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

OMAHA WESTSIDE INVITE

Grand Island 5, Bellevue West 3

5th: Bellevue East 2, Grand Island 1

3rd: Elkhorn South 13, Omaha Marian 1

1st: Lincoln East 3, Omaha Westside 0

HASTINGS INVITE

Beatrice 5, McCook 1

Beatrice 4, Norris 3

Lincoln Pius X 8, Waverly 0

Lincoln Pius X 14, Omaha Skutt 2

McCook 6, Hastings 5

Norris 6, Hastings 2

Waverly 10, Bennington 9

7th: Bennington 9, Hastings 5

5th: Waverly 9, McCook 7

3rd: Omaha Skutt 3, Norris 2

1st: Lincoln Pius X 3, Beatrice 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aurora 8, York 0

CCV 4, York 3

Fort Calhoun 17, Raymond Central 1

Gothenburg 3, Aurora 2

Nebraska City 10, Raymond Central 9

Nebraska City 18, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Pierce 14, South Sioux City 1

Platteview 16, Wilber-Clatonia 2

Plattsmouth 13, Cass 0

Raymond Central 13, Omaha Buena Vista 3

Southern/Diller-Odell 11, Platteview 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Beatrice 4, Norris 3: Callie Schwisow hit a walk-off single for Class B No. 10 Beatrice. Hailey McMurray tied the game for Norris in the sixth inning with a home run. Layla Boyko struck out eight for the Lady Orange over six innings.

Beatrice 5, McCook 1: Brooke Gleason and Paisley Belding hit home runs for Beatrice in the first inning.

Lincoln East 3, Omaha Westside 0: Freshman Lucy Barrett recorded two doubles and an RBI in a 3-for-3 performance at the plate to help Class A No. 3 East take the Omaha Westside Invitational Championship over No. 7 Omaha Westside.

Lincoln Pius X 3, Beatrice 0: Skylar Mailander homered and Jerzey Weichman went the distance for the Class A No. 9 Bolts in the circle with four strikeouts and allowed six hits in the Hastings Invitational championship.

Lincoln Pius X 14, Omaha Skutt 2: Pius X scored eight runs in the second inning. Sara Iburg, Grace Mueller and Kendal Heimes all homered for Pius X.

Lincoln Pius X 8, Waverly 0: Mailander doubled and finished with two RBIs while the Bolts allowed just three hits to Waverly.

Norris 6, Hastings 2: Embrie Bednar struck out 10 batters for Norris as the Titans knocked off Class B No. 2 Hastings. Trinity Becher hit a three-run home run while Kalli Grummert added a two-run blast.

Omaha Skutt 3, Norris 2: Myra Carlow had a two-run shot for Norris, but a a three-run second inning helped No. 9 Omaha Skutt prevail.

Waverly 10, Bennington 9: Jillian Hind hit two doubles, including a walk-off, variety to lift Class B No. 8 Waverly past No. 5 Bennington.

Waverly 9, McCook 7: Tataum Peery had six RBIs for Waverly in the fifth-place game at the Hastings Invitational. Peery hit a third-inning grand slam to erase a 4-0 deficit to the Bison.