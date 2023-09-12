Three competitively tight classes means there is not much change this week, but there are quite a few ranked vs. ranked matchups coming up down the line.

Class A

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Gretna (17-1) | 1

2. Papillion-La Vista (12-5) | 2

3. Lincoln East (14-2) | 4

4. Millard North (12-4) | 5

5. Lincoln Southwest (11-4) | 6

6. Norfolk (10-4) | 10

7. Omaha Westside (11-4) | –

8. Millard West (10-5) | –

9. Lincoln Pius X (10-5) | 9

10. Elkhorn South (9-7) | 6

Contenders: Papillion-La Vista South, Millard South, Fremont, Lincoln North Star.

Comments: Class A proved once again to be on its game. Omaha Westside makes its case by winning seven of its last nine games, including two wins in the Metro Tournament. No. 1 Gretna took the top spot with a 4-1 victory over No. 2 Papillion-La Vista.

Key games: Tuesday—Fremont at Lincoln Pius X; Wednesday—Gretna at Millard South; Thursday—Millard West at Lincoln East; Friday—Papillion-La Vista Invite; Saturday—Papillion-La Vista Invite.

Class B

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Blair (18-3) | 1

2. Hastings (10-2) | 5

3. Elkhorn North (14-4) |4

4. Seward (13-2) | 2

5. Bennington (10-3) | 3

6. Wahoo (9-3) | 6

7. Gering (14-2) | 7

8. Waverly (6-6) | 8

9. Omaha Skutt (7-3) | -

10. Beatrice (5-4) | --

Contenders: McCook, Gretna East, Ralston, Scottsbluff

Comments: Blair took the EMC title. Hastings continues to make noise with a young squad, advancing to the EMC title game in its first season in the conference. Beatrice cracks the Top 10, defeating then-No. 2 Seward, and has played a tough schedule. McCook also defeated Seward, and a solid showing at the Hastings Invite on Saturday could have the Bison moving on up. With just three weeks left in the regular season, Class B could be warming up.

Key games: Tuesday—Waverly at Bennington; Elkhorn at Blair; Malcolm at Seward; Thursday—Seward at Milford; Blair at Waverly; Ralston at Wahoo;

Class C

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Central City (15-1) | 1

2. Ashland-Greenwood (16-3) | 2

3. Bishop Neumann (15-2) | 3

4. Aquinas (10-3) | 4

5. Hastings SC (12-4) | 5

6. Freeman (14-2) | 6

7. Wayne (10-3) | 8

8. Twin River (14-6) | 9

9. Milford (12-4) | 7

10. Cozad (10-5) | 10

Contenders: Gothenburg, Boone Central, Fort Calhoun, DC West.

Comments: Not a lot of movement here. Teams continued to win and showed Class C may be the one to watch this year. Wayne jumps Milford after a solid win over No. 3 Bishop Neumann. No. 1 Central City and No. 9 Twin River went toe-to-toe Monday evening with the Bison prevailing late.

Key games: Thursday—Freeman at Beatrice; Saturday—Hastings Invite.