Nebraska Gold's star-studded team having a blast showing it can hang — and beat — the nation's best

The bases were loaded and Ruby Meylan was at the plate with a hitter's count.
At 2-0, the Omaha Skutt senior-to-be knew the pitcher had to throw a strike. The pitcher did and Meylan cranked it over the fence.
"As soon as I hit it, I threw my arms up and I was jumping up and down and everyone was screaming," Meylan said. "It was so fun."
Just like that, Nebraska Gold's 18s national team turned a deficit into a lead in the championship game of one of the biggest and toughest club softball events of the summer — the Independence Day Tournament in Boulder, Colorado.
And just like that, an ultra-talented group of players from Nebraska reminded the competition again that it can pitch and hit with the best the country has to offer.
"People a lot of times, I think, when they're playing us are like, 'Ah, it's just a team from Nebraska," said Meylan, who is one of the top recruits in the 2022 class and is committed to national power Washington. "No. We have a lot of talent and a lot of fight in us. It was awesome to win that and prove ourselves out there."
The Nebraska Gold 18s team is made up of some of the best high school players in the state, as well as a couple of standouts from out of state. There are 16 players on the roster, and 14 of them went out to Colorado for a loaded tournament.
On Sunday, the final day of the tournament, the team, battling a little fatigue, defeated the Corona Angels and the OC Batbusters, a pair of national club powers out of California, before defeating the Birmingham Thunderbolts 10-6 in the final.
Nebraska Gold's top programs have won big tournaments before, and this group in particular won a Top Gun tournament earlier this summer, another prominent event. But the Colorado run had a different feeling about it.
"Everyone understands if you can win at Boulder, you can win anywhere," said Beth Singleton, the team's head coach. "I think our girls were obviously very excited and proud to take our program to that next level, because we've always been regionally a strong program, but to get this on the national stage is huge."
Singleton recalls the days of having to fight just to get into some of the bigger tournaments.
"So to win it, it opens the doors for all the girls that are going to come after them that want to play at a super-high level."
The Nebraska Gold 18s squad has quite the collection of talent.
Future Oklahoma Sooner Jordyn Bahl, considered the greatest high school softball player in state history, joined the team for the season, and highlights a pitching staff that includes Meylan and Norris graduate Alexis Wiggins (Creighton).
The star power carries throughout the field and lineup: Papillion-La Vista's Brooke Dumont (South Dakota State), Mia Jarecki (South Dakota State), Maggie Vasa (Iowa); Hastings' Kaelan Schultz (South Dakota State) and Sophie Cerveny (Omaha); Millard West's Bella Bacon (Iowa) and Ava Rongish; Seward's Grace Hamling (South Dakota); Lincoln Southeast's Rylan Ewoldt (Boise State); Lincoln Southwest's Jose Solano (Pittsburg State); and Beatrice's Tavia Hausman, who will be a senior.
South Dakota native Lexie Brady (Mississippi) and Colorado's Ava Kuszak (Wisconsin) also are on the team.
"We're playing a lot of these teams that are primarily national powerhouses and we're doing it with a team that's primarily all Nebraska kids," Singleton said. "A lot of these teams are catching players from a whole region or nationally. And it's just really fun to do with a group that's played together for a long time, or against each other for a long time with all Nebraska kids.
"It's just a really impressive run with this group of kids."
It's a tight-knit group that doesn't care who the hero is, Singleton adds. The team is hoping to create a few more memories before heading off to college or back to high school.
Nebraska Gold 18s national team is playing in a tournament in Chicago this weekend and then they head to California later in the month for the Premier National Fastpitch national championships.
