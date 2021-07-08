Nebraska Gold's star-studded team having a blast showing it can hang — and beat — the nation's best

The bases were loaded and Ruby Meylan was at the plate with a hitter's count.

At 2-0, the Omaha Skutt senior-to-be knew the pitcher had to throw a strike. The pitcher did and Meylan cranked it over the fence.

"As soon as I hit it, I threw my arms up and I was jumping up and down and everyone was screaming," Meylan said. "It was so fun."

Just like that, Nebraska Gold's 18s national team turned a deficit into a lead in the championship game of one of the biggest and toughest club softball events of the summer — the Independence Day Tournament in Boulder, Colorado.

And just like that, an ultra-talented group of players from Nebraska reminded the competition again that it can pitch and hit with the best the country has to offer.

"People a lot of times, I think, when they're playing us are like, 'Ah, it's just a team from Nebraska," said Meylan, who is one of the top recruits in the 2022 class and is committed to national power Washington. "No. We have a lot of talent and a lot of fight in us. It was awesome to win that and prove ourselves out there."